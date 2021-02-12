The Payson Town Council unanimously approved handing control of installing traffic signs and other traffic control devices to the town engineer during its Jan. 28 meeting, but not without debate.
Most towns already grant approval to the town engineer to perform this service, said Town Manager Troy Smith, but the move in Payson spurred Councilor Scott Nossek to remind the council of a fracas a few years ago over changing the speed on Tyler Parkway.
Nossek said he understood then engineer LaRon Garrett did a study in 2003 on Tyler Parkway and requested an increase in the speed. The police chief at the time, Gordon Gartner, agreed most people sped along at 40 mph instead of the posted 25 mph. The council voted to increase the speed, but the public rose up in opposition. Later, the council compromised and raised the speed limit on Tyler Parkway to 35 mph.
Nossek had concerns if the town engineer had full control over an issue like that the council would have limited input, especially with speed limits.
“For the Town of Payson, if it just doesn’t fit, we get a lot of complaints,” he said.
He suggested changing the language of Ordinance 924 to grant the town engineer the authority to make changes to traffic control “except for raising any speed limits.”
Mayor Tom Morrissey said he understood any controversial decision about traffic control infrastructure changes would “ultimately ... come down to us,” he said.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins said he believes complaints would drive any adjustment required to a traffic decision made by the town engineer.
Councilor Jim Ferris thought “98% of decision for signage will be routine” and if the council had to vote on each one, it would become quite tedious.”
Councilor Barbara Underwood could see both sides.
“Probably 99% of the time it would never be an issue,” she said. “(But) I feel comfortable that the council can overturn what they say.”
Town engineer Larry Halberstadt assured the council before changing any speed limits, he would perform a speed study and work with the police department to determine if there was a need for the change.
“At that point if perhaps Troy felt that this is something that is controversial enough, he could discuss with the mayor and council before it was even instituted,” said Halberstadt. “It was not something I would take lightly that I would just go out and increase speed limits.”
Smith assured the council that Halberstadt “did not ask for this increase in responsibility” and he especially didn’t “want to get out in front of an angry mob” so the council would be consulted if a traffic change caused controversy.
After hearing from Smith, both Councilors Jolynn Schinstock and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian expressed their support for Halberstadt and the town handing him traffic control signage and device responsibility.
The council then unanimously voted for the ordinance.
(1) comment
The 35 mph speed limit is still crazy slow. People complain that others speed on the road, but they will do so no matter what the speed limit is. Moving it down for everyone isn't a fair solution. I say move it to 45 and then enforce it. The overwhelming number of drivers will benefit, wasting less time, fuel, and generating fewer exhaust pollutants. And, the town will get some revenue from the small percentage of speeders who abuse it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!