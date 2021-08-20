Payson might sell the fire station on Main Street, but not without first studying how that would impact service and response times.
The council has not discussed the sale publicly The issue only came to the public’s attention when the town ran a legal ad in the Aug. 17 Roundup seeking bids for the sale of property the town owns at 314 and 400 W. Main St. Those addresses are the location of the Main Street station and garage. The ad requests all those who bid to explain what they intend to do with the property.
“The council does not have to accept any offers,” said Town Manager Troy Smith in an interview with the Roundup.
The ad is the first of many steps to decide what to do with a decades old building, said Smith.
The building has been around so long, old-timers from the 1970s say the fire station was there before they moved to Payson.
The bidding process, along with a response time study, will allow the council to gather information and options.
“I would say that the building itself needs some work in order to provide services,” said Smith.
If the council decided to keep the station, it would need to invest millions to upgrade the building to current safety requirements.
Smith seeks to avoid another Taylor Pool debacle. Taylor Pool closed after years of neglect. An inspection indicated the pool is too dangerous to operate.
“Taylor Pool is not the only thing that needs maintenance,” he said.
Another conundrum, “the station on Main Street is an incompatible use” with the redevelopment zoning for Main Street, said Smith.
The redevelopment zoning seeks to create an area along Main Street with small walk-up shops and restaurants that attract tourists.
A fire station doesn’t fit in that use, he said.
Another consideration, the location of the current station.
“We have a study going on with a consultant to evaluate where a station location would best serve in the community,” said Smith.
The two other stations, one off Tyler Parkway the other off Rancho Road by Payson Elementary School, have access to Highway 87.
In comparison, the Main Street station requires crews to drive a few blocks to reach the highway.
Smith ultimately said deferred maintenance has spurred the conversation on what to do with the Main Street station.
“We’re always interested in how to efficiently serve the community,” he said.
