Payson’s contemplating a 23% water rate increase over the next three years, including roughly a 10% bump in the first year.
The increase would boost the average homeowner’s bill from $60 a month to $74, in a town with water rates about double the state average.
The town council debated May 5 whether to adopt a rate structure that would hit homeowners or high-water-volume businesses hardest, but ultimately asked a consultant to come back with a plan to spread the pain over both homeowners and businesses.
Water department staff said the rate increase would enable the town to keep up with its payments on a $30 million state loan used to build the $54 million C.C. Cragin project. The town also needs to keep up with maintaining and upgrading its aging water infrastructure, which requires replacing about four miles of water mains each year.
The proposed rate structure would boost the average bill by $6 a month in the first year, and about $4 a month in each of the next two years, depending on what rate structure the town ultimately adopts.
After a lengthy discussion, the council delayed action on the request — asking for a proposed rate structure that would spread out the increase among both base-ratepaying homeowners and high-volume users.
The town hired Willdan Financial Services (WFS) to analyze what the town needs to keep the tap running.
WFS Vice President Dan Jackson presented graphs and charts to the Payson council at a meeting on May 5 to illustrate why water bills should go up an average of $5 to $6 in the first year and about half that in each of the next two years. In the plan presented last week, businesses would pay roughly $22 more per month over three years — from an average of $99 to $121.
The Payson Water Department operates out of a separate fund, financed entirely from water bills. The water department’s budget is about $10 million. Operating costs account for about $6 million, capital spending about $2 million and debt service about $2 million. Many other municipal water systems get a subsidy from property taxes.
Payson borrowed $33 million from the state’s Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (WIFA) and must repay $30 million in the next 20 years.
Payson Water Department Director Tanner Henry says the town needs to raise rates now to ensure it can keep up with loan payments and necessary upgrades. Water department costs have been rising steadily about 5% annually.
Jackson presented two unique rate structures — one would increase rates across the board, the other would affect the higher volume users — mostly businesses.
Councilor Chris Higgins worried about the impact on business recruitment. “I know this (was) an issue in the past (and) I know it has kept some businesses from moving here,” he said.
Councilor Jim Ferris said, “The base ratepayers have more impact on lower-income residents, so the effect on them is going to be more.”
Jackson said the trade-off between homeowners and businesses lies at the heart of any rate structure.
“It’s the classic dilemma, you either charge a lot of people a little more, or some people a lot more,” said Jackson.
He added that businesses can write off up to 30% of their utility bills on their taxes.
Other municipalities have made deals with businesses to entice them to set up shop.
“A city does have some flexibility ... you could sign a wholesale rate,” said Jackson.
Besides paying a higher rate for higher volume water use, many new businesses have to pay costly water impact fees to effectively buy into the existing system.
Ferris asked if Jackson would consider creating a hybrid version that would increase the base rate, so the higher end users could pay “a bit less.”
Jackson agreed to go back to the drawing board.
“We’ll split the difference,” to find “what is the most fair, just and reasonable rate plan,” he said.
Here in Rim Country, the communities of Pine, Strawberry, and others outside of Payson have seen big water rate increases to provide enough money to replace aging, undersized infrastructure. Pine residents now pay an average of $62 a month. However, former private operators like Brooke Utilities skimped on infrastructure and kept rates low — sometimes just $15 a month. Low rates came at the cost of frequent outages. Often during the summer, Brooke ended up trucking in water at a far higher cost.
Brooke finally sold its system to the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District and to the Payson Water Company in Mesa del Caballo, Deer Valley, Gisela and East Verde Estates.
The Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District took out loans to overhaul the system, ending shortages and water hauling, but rates have gone up to more than $100 a month for many because of a rate structure that charges heavy water users a lot more per gallon over the base level.
Here we go again, another outside firm called in and a bunch of mumbo jumbo from the officials of this town that would do better dealing black jack at a casino than working for the taxpayers of Payson. Charge the gated golf course communities for whatever money the water department requires to keep up with the payments (what jerk engineered the deal knowing the town eventually would not be able to pay for the Blue Ridge), they'll pay whatever is required to keep those lush greens squishy for the elitists that play the game upon the elks land. Instead the town calls in an expert to stick it to the little people again! Time to give all of them the boot, or should one say "the old soft shoe". Where's Evans at these days, his picture wasn't in the paper today, taking credit for medical care in Payson.
My water bill last month was $100. I do have a drip system, but I don't waste any water and don't have a large family. If a high-volume business is paying the same rate, am I not subsidizing them? That is even more painful knowing that many of the business bathroom users are passing through Payson from the Valley. The more I use, the more I pay, so why isn't it equitable across the board?
More of the same for Payson residents. "less for more". We've already suffered through multiple rates in the past several years. The writer states, "...in a town with water rates about double the state average." This is true of most that residents pay in Payson. Sales tax rates are in the upper 90% in the state, property taxes increases each year, etc. How many times can they go to the well before that well runs dry? (that's not a pun)
