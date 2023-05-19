Da Nede Farms Microgreens (1)
Da Nede Farms Microgreens. This was the Payson Farmers Market’s first local farmer. Da Nede also grows some of the freshest tomatoes.

 Lorian Roethlein

The community support of the annual Payson Farmers Markets has inspired more farmers than ever to ply their wares when the 15th season kicks off.

Starting Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot, Rim Country residents can fill up on organically grown produce, Payson grown mushrooms, free range beef, fresh baked goods, cheese, salsas, seasonings, kettle corn, Keto products, granola, creamy yogurts, dog treats, jerky, pasta, raw juices, artisan food of all kinds and health and body products.

