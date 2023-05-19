The community support of the annual Payson Farmers Markets has inspired more farmers than ever to ply their wares when the 15th season kicks off.
Starting Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot, Rim Country residents can fill up on organically grown produce, Payson grown mushrooms, free range beef, fresh baked goods, cheese, salsas, seasonings, kettle corn, Keto products, granola, creamy yogurts, dog treats, jerky, pasta, raw juices, artisan food of all kinds and health and body products.
“We’ll have both ready to eat and ‘take and bake’ foods,” said Lorian Rothlein, co-founder of the market, who started it with her husband John.
The two believe a Farmers Market needs to be just that, a market full of produce from local farmers. They have worked hard to build relationships with local farmers, but Lorian knows the farmers won’t come unless there is demand.
“Because demand has grown, farmers are willing to invest time and effort to grow more produce,” she said. “We are in a win-win-win relationship where the Farmers Market stays strong, the farmers have the ability to invest, knowing the customers will come, and our community gets to eat great fresh, nutritious food while supporting local farmers…When our customers keep buying local food, it pays off in a new way.”
Four new farmers will join the other eight farmers to provide a variety of produce from farms in Dilkon, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cornville, Payson, Star Valley, Gisela, Tonto Basin, Phoenix, and Tucson.
“With such a cold winter, we’ll start out a bit light but by mid-June, we’ll be adding more and more produce each week,” said Lorian.
The market has also expanded the number of stalls to 57.
Music will continue featuring rotating performances from local Rim Country artists including, the Stollshine Band, Rusty Strings, Cinnamon Twist, Bill Knauss, Celtic Elk, and Gary McReynolds.
“Looking forward to seeing all your happy faces!” said Lorian.
