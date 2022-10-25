The tomatoes were picked in the morning, said the Payson Farmers Market vendor.
“I can’t wait to get home and make a tomato sandwich,” said the older lady, handing over a card and some coupons for her purchase. “I love to eat them with that Italian bread from the bread guy. Reminds me of my childhood.”
Lorian Roethlein heard many stories like this during this season’s market, but then again, she has done a lot of work to make sure Rim Country seniors maximize the food assistance dollars available.
“I had multiple seniors come to the information booth, thanking us for the programs we offer and that they make such a huge difference for them being able to have food during the whole month — inferring when the money runs out at the end of the month, they just don’t eat,” said Roethlein, a co-founder of the Payson Farmers Market.
These seniors told her they worked their whole lives, but don’t have pensions because they worked for themselves or small businesses.
It’s called the silver tsunami, the rising number of U.S. citizens reaching retirement age who struggle to pay for housing, energy, and food. But at the Payson Farmers Market, Rim Country seniors found their food dollars stretched through numerous programs.
“A lot came for the free $5 coupons granted to us (from the American Heart Association) and we’d ask, “Did you know about this program or that program and since you’re here anyway, let’s talk to see if you qualify,” said Roethlein.
Roethlein believes no one should be hungry and no one need suffer poor nutrition because they are poor. She has offered those on food stamps (SNAP/EBT) or WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) a chance to buy food at the Farmers Market since it started more than a decade ago.
For the last two years, Roethlein has partnered with Janice Chesser, who works for Gila County as an AZ Health Zone representative.
“We are a USDA program,” said Chesser. “We focus on nutrition education for those receiving SNAP or food stamp support.”
The two teamed up to spread the news about good health and good nutrition at the market with increasing positive results. The support from the Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program added $6,800 to seniors’ purchasing power at the market compared to $4,100 last year, on top of Double Up Food Bucks for SNAP/EBT recipients and $5 coupons from the American Heart Association grant.
“More people were aware as we got the word out,” said Chesser.
Chesser loved watching as seniors tried new foods like micro greens or reveled in the fresh peaches from Boyds Farm in Gisela.
What these seniors might not know is that support programs continue throughout the year.
The two hope struggling seniors stop by the county’s Community Action Program, or CAP office off of Highway 260 to find out if they qualify for help.
Chesser said staff can identify areas of support.
“There are a lot of benefits people aren’t aware of,” she said, listing off mortgage and utility assistance, lower APS bills, and free cell phones as some of the benefits.
If a senior qualifies for SNAP/EBT food benefits, they also get “Double Up Food Bucks” for an equal match that can double up the amount they can spend on produce at the Farmers Market, as well as receive benefits from grants.
But Chesser has other programs she does to promote “active living” throughout the year.
“I have a walking club with the Senior Center,” she said. “We just did 30 miles in 30 days.”
The Senior Center is a great place to reach out for help, said Chesser.
Roethlein and Chesser understand people need a welcoming, comfortable space to reach out for help.
“There really isn’t any reason for anybody to be hungry, there is food,” said Chesser. “(But) people are afraid ... it’s hard to know if you are really in need.”
She wants to make sure any senior struggling in Rim Country can find help — and they shouldn’t worry, they are taking help away from someone else, because they are not.
“We are not going to run out,” she said. “If you qualify for it, take it.”
Roethlein and Chesser hope seniors reach out for help before next year’s Payson Farmers Market so they can fill their pantry now and later with good, healthy locally sourced fresh fruits and veggies because “nutrition plays such an important component ... to health,” said Chesser.
