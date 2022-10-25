AZFMNP 2022 coupon photo

Coupons from this year’s Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Seniors spent 60% more this year at the Payson Farmers Market than last year with the program.

 Lorian Roethlein

The tomatoes were picked in the morning, said the Payson Farmers Market vendor.

“I can’t wait to get home and make a tomato sandwich,” said the older lady, handing over a card and some coupons for her purchase. “I love to eat them with that Italian bread from the bread guy. Reminds me of my childhood.”

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.