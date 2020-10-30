For those pining for the Payson Farmers Market, miss it no more for coming Nov. 10 the market will return, but with a little different flare.
“It will be a smaller more intimate market with sparkly lights, live music, local artists, groceries and hopefully a family photographer will rotate in, for a European Christmas market feel,” said Lorian Roethlein, one of the founders of Payson Farmers Market.
This year with the pandemic, many relied on the outdoor Payson Farmers Market during the summer to satisfy not only their food needs, but the need for interaction with friends and neighbors.
The newly named Twilight Tuesdays will run from Nov. 10 to Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Sawmill Theater's parking lot.
“I’m so excited, I love creating events,” said Roethlein.
Vendors will include the Arizona Bread Company, Arizona Farms cheese, Arizona Mushroom Company, Boyd’s Farm with jams, jellies, honey, produce and cauliflower or zucchini crusts and taco shells, Creekwater Farms produce, Crazy Dog kettle corn, CBD products, Falah’s Middle Eastern food, Heather’s Cottage Bakery and Roethlein is talking to the Tuck and Bird Ranch to provide free range beef.
Other vendors will rotate in such as Redneck Princess body products, Emerald Spaulding homemade leather jewelry and That Apron shop.
Still in the works is finding musicians and nailing down who will fill the dining chef vacancy, said Roethlein.
She has high hopes.
“If all goes well, we’ll take a break for Christmas/New Year’s and reopen in January to go into the rest of winter,” said Roethlein.
For more information, check out the Payson Farmers Market Facebook or Instagram accounts.
