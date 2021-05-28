For 13 years the Payson Farmers Market has opened Memorial Day weekend, and this year is no different.
“We are so grateful for being named Best Local Event 2021 and all the customers that have supported us throughout the years,” said market co-founder Lorian Roethlein.
On Saturday, May 29 in the Sawmill Theatres parking lot the Payson Farmers Market will once again be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market will keep those hours every Saturday until Sept. 18, said Roethlein. She and her husband John founded the market more than a decade ago.
Last year the pandemic required increased sanitation measures, including extra space between vendors, masks and hand washing stations.
Some of those measures will remain in place such as a request of vendors to wear masks and providing hand washing stations, but “we’ll still be wider than previous years, allowing room for social distancing,” said Lorian.
Events will return after taking a break last year.
On opening day, musicians Gary McReynolds, the Incidental Blue Grass Band and Cinnamon Twist will entertain shoppers thanks to sponsor Quality Movers, said Lorian.
She then listed kids’ events such as the Cookie Challenge, Cantaloupe Bowling, Watermelon Eating Contest, Hula Hoop Challenge, Flick ‘N Chicken “and of course, National Farmers Week will be celebrated with the Payson, Pine and Strawberry Tractor show along with the FFA Petting Zoo,” said Lorian.
Each week the market has between 43 to 50 vendors scheduled.
Gisela Gardens, Arizona Mushroom Company and Abby Lee, Boyd’s, and Da-Nede Farms will provide produce.
Many of the same prepared food vendors will return from the Tamale Store, AZ Farms Cheese, Big Reds Hot Sauce, Crazy Dog Kettle Corn, Dr. Hummus, Ellie Fresh Lemonade/Teas and Frozen Pops, Galah’s Middle Eastern Food, Green Chili Smoke House, Los Muertos Salsa & Chips, Mrs. C’s Healthy Living, PastaMore’, R.A. Seasonings, Taste Buds Indian Food and Tuck and Bird Ranch Beef.
“We’re really excited for the return of Raimondo’s Italian Food with new owner Levi,” said Lorian.
For health and beauty, Patty for massage, Wellzona CBD products, Harmonie Candles and the Redneck Princess will have body soaps, lotions, nail oils, lip balm, and Skeeter Stick “to keep away the mosquitoes,” said Lorian.
But the market will also host new vendors Danzeisen Dairy serving waffles and coffee, Heather’s Cottage Bakery with fresh pies, Live Laugh Fudge, YallaTizers creamy yogurts, dips and veggie sticks, Snicky Snack pickles and jams and for pooches, Jagerhund Antlers Chews and dog treats.
But that’s not all.
“We have 15 Rim Country Artists who will be rotating each week,” said Lorian.
For more information, please see the Payson Farmers Market website or Facebook page (paysonfarmersmarket.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!