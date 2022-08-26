Brush pit

Since fire poses the greatest threat to the town, the council helped fund the brush pit. The Blattner Brush Pit absorbed 1.95 million pounds of brush by mid-July this year. Both Gila County and Star Valley also provide funding.

 Roundup file photo

The Payson council voted to support the Mogollon Valley Brush Pit Program with $7,000 after it completed the long process to qualify for town support.

The support covers about 21% of the brush pit’s annual budget, said Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager.

