Since fire poses the greatest threat to the town, the council helped fund the brush pit. The Blattner Brush Pit absorbed 1.95 million pounds of brush by mid-July this year. Both Gila County and Star Valley also provide funding.
The Payson council voted to support the Mogollon Valley Brush Pit Program with $7,000 after it completed the long process to qualify for town support.
The support covers about 21% of the brush pit’s annual budget, said Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager.
“We are getting a pretty good deal out of it,” he said.
Every nonprofit in town would love to have the Town of Payson cut them a check, but only those organizations that qualify under town guidelines receive funding.
Organizations must be official nonprofits and perform a necessary duty the town would otherwise provide. An example is the Humane Society of Central Arizona. HSCAZ boards all strays or provides a quarantine space for animals local law enforcement capture.
McCully praised the program.
“So far from April of this year, to the 21st last week (of July) about 1.95 million pounds of materials have been dropped off,” he said. “Next week, it will be chipped and sent up to the bio-fuels plant.”
McCully has spent much of his time figuring out what to do with all the brush homeowners and local contractors have generated since the Payson council passed a Firewise ordinance a few years ago. The ordinance requires properties to remove weeds and low hanging tree and bush branches to protect buildings from wildfires and their ember storms.
The Mogollon Valley Brush Pit Program currently only supports the Blattner Brush Pit, but as demand for brush removal continues to increase, local contractors have clamored for another brush dumping spot. In January of 2021, after a huge snow storm broke branches off of drought dried trees, the town opened a temporary pit at the Payson Event Center. For various reasons, that option is not a long term solution. So, the town continues to look for another site.
Councilor Jim Ferris wondered if contractors pay to use the pit.
“The pit accepts donations,” said McCully.
Frank Asplaugh, volunteer director of the pit clarified the town has approved certain contractors to use the pit, but not all.
Councilor Barbara Underwood wondered if other governmental entities such as Star Valley or Gila County also help to fund the pit.
“Yes, and the MHA Foundation, too,” said Asplaugh.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins thanked Asplaugh and the other pit volunteers for their responsible and resourceful handling of pit management. He made a motion recommending the support for the Mogollon Valley Brush Pit Program.
