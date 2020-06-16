With fire conditions worsening, the Payson Fire Department at 8 a.m. Wednesday is imposing additional fire restrictions.
Under Stage II restrictions, they prohibit the following activities within town limits:
• All outside burning. Building recreational fires, open burning and using portable outdoor fireplaces is prohibited. This includes charcoal and wood fired barbecues.
• Hot work, including welding, cutting and grinding is prohibited without a permit.
• Cigar, cigarette and pipe smoking is prohibited outdoors.
• Fireworks are prohibited on the National Forest and in the Town of Payson at all times.
What is allowed outdoors:
• Petroleum-fueled or electric cooking, lighting or heating devices having an Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certification and a positive shut-off valve with a minimum 10 feet clearance from combustible materials.
The National Fire Danger Rating System put Payson’s fire weather at “very high fire danger level” trending to hotter, dryer, weather patterns consistent with our normal fire season, according to Fire Chief David Staub.
“High winds are forecast for the coming days and fire suppression resources are stretched thin due fires around the state.”
