As of May, the Payson Fire Department can now charge insurance companies for accidents it responds to outside of town.
For accidents within town limits, taxes cover the fire department’s response.
“My estimate is the department will see between $18,000 to $20,000. We will see what we will actually collect,” said Fire Chief David Staub to the council at a January meeting.
It’s taken years for the Payson Fire Department to figure out how to bill for accidents outside town limits.
“In 2001 and 2008, the council passed resolutions to allow the FD to bill for these services,” wrote Staub in his staff report to the council.
But without a dedicated staffer to follow through on the times PFD responded to accidents outside of town, “billing was inconsistent and not effective,” wrote Staub.
So, in January, Staub suggested the town contract with a third-party billing company that will send bills to the insurance companies of those in the accident. The billing company would pay its fees from the payments collected.
It’s taken months but Staub now reports, “we have developed the procedure and are in the process of billing for out-of-town incidents,” he wrote in a recent email.
He added the one hiccup remains that “no one seems to know exactly where the jurisdictional boundaries are for the fire districts in the county.”
It’s clear anything north of the Home Depot town boundary sign is outside of town until the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department’s jurisdiction in Pine.
“Going east, we go through Star Valley and we will not, based on guidance, bill that direction,” said Staub.
Hellsgate Fire Department covers Highway 260 east until the Christopher Kohls Fire Department border, said Staub.
“Going south, we have determined that mile post 246 to be the boundary of RV/Ox Bow Fire Department. South of mile post 246 we will bill,” said Staub.
He said the council intends for the fire department to bill insurance companies.
“If someone receives a bill, they simply need to notify the billing company of their insurance information,” said Staub.
In January, the council asked about residents who already pay taxes to cover PFD.
“I think the perception is that people in this town are already paying for coverage,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey.
Councilor Jim Ferris asked, “What is the problem with not charging Payson residents?”
Town contract attorney Jon Paladini explained that there is a “potential equal protection issue” with charging some people and not others for a service everyone receives.
Paladini said it is difficult for the town to establish they are out-of-town residents if they own a second home in Payson. Second homeowners also pay Payson taxes.
Paladini recognized that some may have a financial hardship issue.
“If somebody had a hardship in this situation, you have leeway … somebody could ask for a hardship waiver,” he said.
