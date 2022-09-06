PFD boots and helmet

The Payson Fire Department graduated its first two recruits from the Glendale Fire Dept. Regional Training Academy recently.

 Town of Payson

There’s a new way for the Payson Fire Department to hire and train people — the 16-week Glendale Fire Department Regional Training Academy.

It’s already prepared two new firefighters who started their first shift on Aug. 29.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.