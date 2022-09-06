There’s a new way for the Payson Fire Department to hire and train people — the 16-week Glendale Fire Department Regional Training Academy.
It’s already prepared two new firefighters who started their first shift on Aug. 29.
“This ... academy trained 49 recruits from Arizona Fire-Medical Authority, Avondale, Buckeye Valley, El Mirage, Payson, Peoria, Rio Verde, Scottsdale, and Sun City fire departments in the basic knowledge, skills and abilities to be a firefighter,” wrote staff in the Aug. 25 town manager’s report.
It allows the fire department to “hire people that have the right qualities, but have not attended a college firefighter class,” wrote staff.
As Payson grows and its events attract more visitors, the demand for service from the fire department increase.
During this year’s August Doin’s Rodeo, the department not only participated in the parade, it provided stand-by support during rodeo performances.
“While providing these services, we responded to 41 calls for service or about 13.7 calls per day during the rodeo weekend,” wrote staff, proving the need to increase its ranks.
The full-time professional fire academy “provides us the opportunity to develop a tremendous skill set in our new firefighters that we are not able to do locally,” wrote staff.
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
