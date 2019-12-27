It’s a disaster waiting to happen.
A swath of forest runs from Phoenix Street to Home Depot — full of hillsides choked with trees and brush, said Payson Fire Chief David Staub at a recent town council meeting.
“Unless we treat the ecosystem, a lightning strike south of Payson has (the) likelihood of burning into town and if it encounters an area of continuous fuel, it could damage wide areas of town,” he said.
The fire department recently landed a federal grant to create what amounts to a firebreak in the midst of that run of danger using the SLE land.
Fire modeling shows that the topography of this overgrown corridor could carry a brush fire from the edge of town through its heart, with uphill runs into many neighborhoods. Much of the fire’s path would be fueled with brush so thick firefighters would have a hard time making a stand during a hot, dry day with the wind blowing from the south — typical during the worst of the fire season.
Much of the forest is privately owned. Neither the Forest Service nor the town have authority under current ordinances to thin the thickets or even remove the brush and ladder fuels that would turn a ground fire into a crown fire.
Payson several years ago rejected adoption of a Firewise ordinance requiring private property owners to clear their properties — even the tangled, overgrown vacant lots.
Payson also lacks a fire department brush clearing crew, like those operating in Prescott and Flagstaff.
Finally, Payson rejected adoption of a complete wildland-urban interface (WUI) building code, which would require fire resistant construction for new buildings — including fire resistant roof materials, overhanging eaves and porches. Such a code could help slow down the spread of a wildfire from house to house.
Yet Payson has stepped up proactive education efforts on the need to Firewise properties, with the hiring of a fuels management officer. The town has also started helping private landowners apply for a federal grant that will reimburse 90 percent of the cost of clearing their lots. In addition, the fire department is drafting a fresh effort to convince the town council to adopt a WUI building code while a volunteer Firewise Committee continues to work to educate the public.
That’s why the fire department can’t wait to clean up roughly 10 acres of trees and brush on a portion of the 253 acres next to The Rim Club and fronting land on Granite Dells owned by the Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF) intended for a university.
“When the (SLE) property came across from the Forest Service ... they didn’t treat this huge piece of property. It is a thick, overgrown hill,” said Staub during the Dec. 12 town council meeting.
The federal government provides grants to help communities Firewise.
While the Payson Ranger District fire crews have worked for the past decade to create firebreaks around Payson, Pine, Strawberry and communities like Bonita Creek Estates and Ellison Creek Estates, the town has lagged.
In comparison, the Payson Ranger District has cleared some 50,000 acres with year-end federal grants. Such thinned buffer zones can give firefighters a chance of stopping a wildfire, since a crown fire will often drop to the ground when it hits a thinned area.
In fact, the 19 Prescott firefighters who died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire got trapped in uncleared brush, trying to reach that community to protect it.
Even if firefighters stop the wall of flames created by a crown fire, the fire front will shower embers on a town from a mile or more away. That’s why officials say the adoption of a WUI building code and Firewise brush clearing remains critical inside town, even if the Forest Service has created a buffer zone around the town.
Staub said federal grants and the efforts of private property owners remain critical to staving off disaster, since the fire department doesn’t even have the brush crews or the money to Firewise all of its own property, much less private parcels.
“Every property we own has been treated with the grants,” he said.
Yet, grants come with a lot of paperwork and administrative costs. The department must identify key properties, get those properties approved, then apply for the money.
Then, if the money comes through, the landowner must front the cost, before for the federal government repays its 90 percent share.
Fortunately, the PFD approached the SLE about applying for the Firewise grant two years ago. When the money didn’t come through after a year everyone thought they had rejected the application.
Then came the good news — providing the town moved fast. The grant gave $25,000 in federal funds, with a $2,500 match from the SLE.
“I told Kevin (the Payson Firewise manager), ‘Here is a ready-made grant,’” said Staub.
The grant cycle confused some members of the community.
During public comments at a Nov. 21 town council meeting, one resident said, “I’ve heard that a federal Firewise grant had been used on that (SLE) property ... to take down all those trees without paying all the fees.”
At another public meeting, one attendee suggested the MHA Foundation, which formed the RCEF, “stole” the Firewise grant money from the town.
Anyone can apply for the 90-10 Firewise grant. Payson’s new fuels manager Kevin McCully helps property owners apply for the grant.
“Call up Kevin and we’ll work up an application,” said Staub.
It takes time and effort to apply — with no assurance of funding.
“What we do is we try to reduce our risk,” said Staub.
For the moment, reducing that risk means attacking that swath of fire fuel marching up the middle of town.
And the SLE property sits right in the middle.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!