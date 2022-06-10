Payson’s Fire Department will take part in an International Association of Fire Chiefs conference to share ideas on ways to handle threat from wildfire.
The Fire Department Exchange provides a place for fire departments from high-risk wildfire areas to brainstorm ways to reduce their community’s threat from wildfire.
Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels mitigation manager, and Fire Chief David Staub were invited to participate.
Payson is one of five fire departments in the nation to take part in what IAFC calls the Fire Department Exchange this June.
“There are many factors that go into selecting departments for the exchange, including but not limited to: risk level, wildfire history, geographic location, department type, strength of programs in place, capacity to commit, success/lessons to share, related department needs, (and) financial need,” wrote the IAFC on its website.
IAFC expects participants to continue collaborating after the exchange as well. IAFC has an online platform to continue the discussion, maintain relationships and record their wildland fire risk reduction work.
“Each exchange will include 5 selected participating departments facing WUI (wildland-urban interface) challenges at different levels from diverse geographic locations,” wrote IAFC on its website.
Payson and other communities in Rim Country consistently score high for risk from a devastating wildfire in study after study. The most recent Forest Service study found Rim Country has the most wildfire prone zones out of forests between Arizona and New Mexico.
IAFC hopes these exchanges will inspire fire officials living in a WUI area with ideas on how to encourage their communities to move forward with effective wildfire preparations. Research shows a home has a better chance of surviving a wildfire if the owners remove fuels, build with ignition resistant materials and in ways that protect against ember storms. Yet fire officials struggle to accomplish either goal because homeowners can’t afford or cannot physically do the work.
IAFC has received a grant from various agencies, including FEMA, to bring fire departments together to share ideas and form partnerships hoping to get ahead of fires that have increased both in number and intensity.
Staub will attend the exchange in Colorado with McCully.
“Hopefully we come back with some good ideas,” said McCully.
Already McCully has accomplished much by shepherding through the passage of a Firewise code in the Town of Payson after decades of effort.
