Payson Fire Department’s Certificate of Appreciation to the Rim Wildfire Awareness Team for volunteering at the first Wildfire Interpretive Trail Open House.

Kevin McCully, fuels manager for the Payson Fire Department, appreciates all who took part in the first Town of Payson Wildfire Interpretive Trail Open House on Feb. 11 at Rumsey Park.

The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team felt especially grateful for the certificate they received.

