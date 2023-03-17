Kevin McCully, fuels manager for the Payson Fire Department, appreciates all who took part in the first Town of Payson Wildfire Interpretive Trail Open House on Feb. 11 at Rumsey Park.
The Rim Wildfire Awareness Team felt especially grateful for the certificate they received.
“We have come a long way in a year,” said Bob Decker, communications manager for RIMWAT. “We also have a long way to go!”
RIMWAT, along with the Blattner Brush Pit, Payson Guardians, PFD and Culver's restaurant, put together a “wildfire trail” open house event at Rumsey Park. RIMWAT brought the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Firewise Trailer to the event. About 20 residents attended.
“Could have used more community members,” said McCully.
McCully sent certificates of appreciation to all organizations that participated, but appreciates what RIMWAT does besides attending that event.
“At this point RIMWAT has helped our work by being another instrument of public outreach and public information,” said McCully.
He appreciates RIMWAT’s efforts to encourage local contractors to sign up for home ignition zone training.
“I am hoping in the future, they will be able to generate funding to help residents with the high costs of fuel mitigation since they are a 501(c)(3),” said McCully.
It can cost thousands of dollars to clear an acre of property if access to roads is limited or the property is steep. This limits what some owners can do to clear their property.
