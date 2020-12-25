The Payson Golf Course hosted a Winter Scramble to help the local food banks and raised $1,000 and four bins of food.
Ty Lewis’ foursome took the grand prize.
But the real winner was the food bank.
Gary Passe, president of Saint Paul’s Food bank, had a big grin when he picked up the donations.
Chuck Proudfoot, the Payson Area Food Drive administrator, said donations from groups such as the golf course have made a difference in a year that has proved challenging.
He’s getting calls about where to donate.
“The gifts of canned foods are down (because there are) not much of any place to leave them off,” he said.
Another reason canned good donations are down – no holiday parties “with canned food entry,” said Proudfoot.
The community food drive hopes to raise $50,000 and 30,000 pounds of food this year.
For those interested in sending cash, make check out to the Payson Area Food Drive and send to P.O. Box 703, Payson, AZ 85547.
If interested, donations may be made for a tax credit from Arizona state taxes, but that requires the check be made out to the Rim Country Rotary Foundation or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In the memo line write PAFD, said Proudfoot.
“It’s $800 per couple and $400 per individual” to donate to a qualifying charity for a tax credit, said Proudfoot.
