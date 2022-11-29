You’ve just brought your brand new baby home.
You’re exhausted, frazzled — and hungry.
The last thing you want to do is cook something.
What you gonna do?
Call the diet-busters.
Or maybe diet rebuilders.
Anyway, point being, call Madelyn Ellis — the latest Payson kid with a great idea.
Ellis, a 2010 Payson graduate and daughter of town council member Scott Nossek, has married her love of food, food prep, and shopping with a desire to launch new families on the path of healthy eating.
Her idea, called The Nest Prep, delivers healthy frozen meals and snacks at affordable prices for post-partum women, because “not everybody likes to cook,” said Ellis, but “unfortunately, we have to figure out what to eat every day.”
Customers order her foods online for delivery in the Phoenix area.
Her idea got the attention of the State Forty Eight Foundation, an Arizona organization that supports local small businesses. This month, Ellis was one of nine businesses to receive a total of $25,000 from the foundation to help them with startup costs.
It’s all been quite a surprise for Ellis, who keeps busy managing three young children aged, 1, 3, and 5 after a career in school nutrition.
“I woke up to an order one day,” she said. “That was a kick in the pants.”
It’s been pell-mell since. She’s hired Whitney Salfado, a friend who graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, and now seeks to modify the menu so she has time to cook for her own family.
The Nest Prep’s website allows the customer to select breakfasts, main meals, snacks, midnight bites, sweet treats and even gift bundles. The orders arrive frozen in packages with artistic renderings of the foods inside.
Ellis and her chef buddy find working after the children go to bed the best time to cook as both are “night owls.” They rent a commercial kitchen after hours to whip up their food overnight from meals to snacks. The two make all types of things from frozen yogurt bark to Thai peanut chicken with rice noodles and other delicious snacks.
The idea for The Nest Prep, including the name, started in 2016, before Ellis had her first daughter.
She invited a well-organized friend over to help set up her nursery. While working, Ellis pitched the idea and name adding, “you could organize the nursery,” and she would do what she loves, making menus, shopping and cooking. But the idea faded as the two returned to their lives.
Ellis continued working in school nutrition until she realized she needed to do something more creative.
“I have my certification in child nutrition,” said Ellis. “I worked as a nutrition coordinator, overseeing districts and their nutrition…I was the director in Payson for its food program in 2019.”
Her family played a large part in her love of food.
“Every night we had a family dinner,” she said.
She credits her mom with being the first to show her cooking is an expression of love.
“She cooked for our family dinners most nights, and cooked so much for me after I had my children. She is amazing,” said Ellis.
Her dad planted a huge garden.
“He took us to the nursery every year. We picked out the seeds and we were amazed at the food that came out of the plant,” she said.
But Ellis realized over time that school nutrition didn’t allow her to explore her own ideas. She says she resonates with a movement called intuitive eating.
“A lot of parents I know are doing this,” she said. “Some people call it the loving and learning on a plate.”
The mantra of Great Depression generations that says, “There are starving children so every bite must be eaten off the plate!” caused a lot of issues with eating. Feeling like you must clean the plate even if you’re full, separates children from how their body feels. This can set up them up for eating disorders, a potentially life-threatening mental health condition.
By contrast, intuitive eating allows children the space to explore and enjoy food and how it makes them feel — without fear of punishment or disapproval.
“I think really helping families raise their own kids as comfortable, adventurous eaters will ultimately create kids who love their bodies,” said Ellis.
“Eating begets eating,” she said.
With fun utensils and new presentation techniques, Ellis’ children have expanded their food tastes joyfully. One of her tips is to feed a favorite food with a new food.
“More often than not, they will get excited about the food they like because they are happy eating,” she said.
And that’s the problem with school nutrition right now, said Ellis, the USDA does not foster a plate full of different colors and types of food, which pushed her in the direction of The Nest Prep.
She has fond memories of the Payson Unified School District food service department because they really made a commitment to balanced nutrition for local kids. She still texts the director who was one of the former food managers to ask, “How’s it going?”
But Ellis decided she had to go her own way after realizing the Federal Government nutritional guidelines justify a corn dog and mashed potatoes as a nutritionally well-balanced meal. The guidelines simply require a protein, a grain, a fruit/vegetable and offered a cup of milk with every meal.
“The requirements are you only have to service three of the four,” said Ellis. “Your veggie can be a potato. Your grain is a roll. It’s all – and it could potentially all be, depending on the district, tan and white foods. If you serve chicken nuggets — that’s the protein and grain — and you can serve that with mashed potatoes, and you’ve met the requirements…It got really difficult for me to be part of that.”
Ellis attributes a part of her success to her in-home test kitchen, complete with very honest reviewers. Yep, her husband and three daughters are test subjects for new recipes. It’s worked out for so long, Ellis couldn’t remember a negative reaction.
“I did have to ask my 5-year-old about any meals I’ve made that she didn’t like because I was curious, and I knew she’d remember. She said she doesn’t like the stuffed peppers.”
Her husband never complains.
“He will eat anything!” said Ellis.
With the grant, a revamped menu and increasing delivery hours, The Nest Prep seems well on its way to inspiring adventurous eaters across the Valley. Meanwhile, Payson has another “PUSD kid making noise in the big city and parent bragging on his kid!” moment, said Ellis’ dad Nossek.
