The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has not only decided to choose Payson as the location for a rodeo the weekend of March 27-28, the event will determine the regional champions as well, as reported in the March 11 town manager’s report.
“The top two teams in the overall standings and the top three individuals in the all-around from the Payson rodeo in March will qualify to attend the NIRA finals in Casper, Wyoming,” wrote Troy Smith. Normally, this qualifying rodeo is held in Socorro, N.M.
Currently, the organization has about 3,500 student members and 137 member schools and universities.
NIRA not only hosts rodeos, it raises money for scholarships.
The NIRA rodeo will run the weekend of March 27-28 at the Payson Event Center.
Pre-purchase tickets at paysonrimcoutnry.com/nira. General admission is $12. Those 5 and under are admitted free.
“With our amazing heritage and mild evenings, we know that rodeo fans will enjoy this addition to our rodeo calendar,” Smith wrote.
