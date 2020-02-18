A family and their dogs survived a house fire Sunday thanks to working smoke detectors, fire officials say.
A mother and her son were sleeping when a fire started near the residence’s front door, in the 200 block of West Frontier Street, said a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.
The sound of the smoke detector woke them up, and they got out safely.
Firefighters arrived and had the fire out quickly, containing it to a rug near the front door. Firefighters found the family’s three dogs hiding in the home and carried them out to safety.
Once the smoke cleared from the home, they allowed the family to return.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“The big takeaway with this fire is that they had working smoke detectors and because they were alerted so quickly by the detectors, they were able to get out,” the battalion chief said.
