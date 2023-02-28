PFAS dectection locations
PFAS dectection locations in Payson as determined by the Payson Water Department. The Payson council voted to participate in a class action lawsuit against the companies that made these chemicals.

During its Feb. 22 meeting, the Payson Town Council unanimously voted to join a host of other municipalities suing the companies that created per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) to pay to clean up the town’s water.

Any town with an airport, fire training facilities, landfills, superfund cleanup sites, electroplating, oil refineries or petrochemical plants face the risk of “forever chemicals” – PFAS – leaching into the water source.

