During its Feb. 22 meeting, the Payson Town Council unanimously voted to join a host of other municipalities suing the companies that created per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) to pay to clean up the town’s water.
Any town with an airport, fire training facilities, landfills, superfund cleanup sites, electroplating, oil refineries or petrochemical plants face the risk of “forever chemicals” – PFAS – leaching into the water source.
Payson is no exception.
Out of the town’s 38 wells, eight have evidence of these forever chemicals.
Not a surprise as PFAS are used in many everyday things such as water-proof clothing, take-out containers, firefighting foam, household cleaners, cosmetics, and more.
The EPA has finally decided to sound the alarm on these chemicals after numerous health issues have been linked to elevated levels of PFAS in water, including decreased fertility, high-blood pressure in pregnant women, low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations, behavioral changes, kidney, prostate, and testicular cancers, reduced immune response, hormone interference, increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity.
“The EPA has released four drinking water health advisories for PFAS,” said Tanner Henry, Payson Water Department director. “For the first time, (the) EPA is issuing final health advisories for perfluorobutane sulfonic acid and its potassium salt (PFBS) and for hexafluoropropylene oxide (HFPO) dimer acid and its ammonium salt (“GenX” chemicals).”
The health advisories tell water managers what level of a substance the EPA has determined causes harm over time.
It took a while for PFAS to get on the EPA’s radar, said Henry. Acceptable levels have floated all over until recently when the EPA realized PFAS are worse than thought.
“(Health advisories) are not legally enforceable federal standards and are subject to change as new information becomes available,” said Henry.
Currently, Payson Water is in full compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, Henry assured the council.
“The Town of Payson ... is regulated by (the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality) ... which sets national health-based standards for drinking water to protect against both naturally-occurring and man-made contaminates,” said Henry. “The U.S. EPA, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and the Town of Payson work together to make sure that these standards are met.”
Still, Henry takes no chances.
The water department currently “polishes” the water coming from the eight wells with granulated activated carbon, while all wells “have sodium hypochlorite or calcium hypochlorite disinfection” to make sure the water coming out of residents’ taps is safe.
The town just spent $925,000 to purchase enough granulated activated carbon polishers to make sure 100% of the water coming from the C.C. Cragin water treatment plant is clean by 2024.
“Because of the large watershed and potential firefighting foams it is probable that PFAS could eventually be found,” said Henry.
For now, Payson plans to continue polishing the water at the well sites where PFAS have been detected.
The town will also test for PFAS in the spring and fall at a cost of $15,000 each time.
“If levels still exceed the current health advisories levels, then these wells may not be used until treatment infrastructure has been constructed, depending on the ADEQ’s requirements,” said Henry.
There is no timeline for the completion of the lawsuit against the chemical companies.
