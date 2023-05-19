J.P. De la Montaigne Interim Parks Director (copy)
J.P. De la Montaigne Interim Parks Director at a Jan. 11, 2023 Payson Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting. de la Montaigne will run a summer camp program for Payson k-5th grade youth in June and July. The camp will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

 By Michele Nelson/Roundup Staff Reporter

The Town of Payson will launch a summer camp for children from kindergarten through the fifth grade using money from an opioid settlement.

The Payson Unified School District has partnered with the town to provide Julia Randall Elementary School for the location of the two 3-week summer camps, as well as staff to run the program. Proposed dates run from June 12 to June 30 and from July 3 to July 21.

