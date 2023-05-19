J.P. De la Montaigne Interim Parks Director at a Jan. 11, 2023 Payson Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting. de la Montaigne will run a summer camp program for Payson k-5th grade youth in June and July. The camp will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Town of Payson will launch a summer camp for children from kindergarten through the fifth grade using money from an opioid settlement.
The Payson Unified School District has partnered with the town to provide Julia Randall Elementary School for the location of the two 3-week summer camps, as well as staff to run the program. Proposed dates run from June 12 to June 30 and from July 3 to July 21.
“As you know, youth activities are beneficial which can definitely help opioid usage,” said J.P. de la Montaigne, Payson’s interim Parks and Recreation Director to the council on May 10.
Payson, along with many other municipalities, joined the lawsuit against the families who manufactured and then incentivized sales of opiate based drugs, despite proof Oxycodone and other opiate based pain medications caused addiction and overdose. The families lost the case, now cities and towns that entered the litigation will receive payments each year.
The settlement offers Payson 16 years of yearly payments of at least $37,000. Payson’s distribution started in 2022. It has received three payments totaling $52,463.
Of the many options on how the State of Arizona approved spending the settlement money, Payson chose “school based or youth focused programs or strategies that have demonstrated effectiveness in preventing drug misuse seem likely to be effective in preventing the uptake and use of opioids” from the state’s list.
On top of that, “a summer camp has been widely requested,” said de la Montaigne.
He indicated Payson used to run summer camps. Other communities still do.
Space is limited.
“Maximum at JRE would be 100 students,” he said.
Between the two sessions, de la Montaigne said 200 children could attend.
There is a cost, $50 per child per session, but de la Montaigne assured the council members scholarships from the Friends of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Economic Security (if the family qualifies) would allow those who can’t pay the fee to still attend.
The summer camp runs between 8:30 and 2:30 Monday through Friday and includes breakfast and lunch.
Staff will facilitate daily games, arts and crafts, board games, reading, sports, cooking, science, open gym, and outside activities at Green Valley Park.
“It’s broken into two different age groups when we do small activities,” said de la Montaigne.
Supervisory staff will be at a 1 to 16 ratio.
The camps will have weekly visits from a Payson Police Department staff member to do drug education.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian expressed relief those kids on the waiting list for the Payson Community Kids program now have an option.
de la Montaigne has hopes if this goes well, “it could move to other programs, maybe teen programs at other schools.”
The council passed de la Montaigne’s request for the funds.
