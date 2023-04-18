Large crowds filled Payson Event Center for every performance of the 134th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. The Town of Payson now plans to upgrade the lights so the breaker won’t flip off during a performance. The lighting upgrades are part of $800,000 worth of improvements the council plans.
Rodeo fans won’t have to worry about the power going out at the Payson Event Center again.
The Payson Town Council voted to replace the Event Center lights at its April 12 meeting. The lights are the first part of a planned $800,000 worth of upgrades to the center.
The Event Center has limited capabilities due to a lack of water service, restrooms, proper lighting and an uncovered arena.
Currently, during rodeos, electricity can be an intermittent issue.
“The main electrical panel is insufficient to handle everything,” said J.P de la Montaigne, the interim parks and recreation director.
When the existing 1500W metal Halide lights go on, they pull most of the electrical supply, which creates power surges, blown fuses and overloaded breakers. Electrical service for vendors, media, monitors, sounds systems, and all the RV connections for contestants and supporters come to a standstill.
“The current lights are 1,500 watt metal highlight fixtures and those… overload the system,” said de la Montaigne.
APS reviewed the plan and told the town it is a good temporary solution. Once the town decides to upgrade the Event Center in the future, it will need better lighting.
“The existing light poles will support the new lights, and if the new lights are on the poles and we do something with the event center in the future, those lights can be transferred to wherever we are doing it,” said de la Montaigne.
Voss Lighting proposed upgrading the lighting to LED sport lighting fixtures designed for stadium and arena lighting.
“The new light fixtures also qualify for an APS business solution program for rebate, so they will provide credits back to the town for certain electrical costs,” said de la Montaigne.
The council asked no questions and passed the request unanimously.
Michele, this article appears to be missing key information. The opening sentence states "Rodeo fans won’t have to worry about the power going out at the Payson Event Center again."
Unless it already exists, or is part of the infrastructure upgrade plans, there is no mentioned about a uninterruptable power supply (UPS), generator, battery backup, or similar technology to keep the lights and other equipment running when power from APS to the event center is lost.
