Large crowds filled Payson Event Center for every performance of the 134th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. The Town of Payson now plans to upgrade the lights so the breaker won’t flip off during a performance. The lighting upgrades are part of $800,000 worth of improvements the council plans.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Rodeo fans won’t have to worry about the power going out at the Payson Event Center again.

The Payson Town Council voted to replace the Event Center lights at its April 12 meeting. The lights are the first part of a planned $800,000 worth of upgrades to the center.

(1) comment

iBlake
Isaac Blake

Michele, this article appears to be missing key information. The opening sentence states "Rodeo fans won’t have to worry about the power going out at the Payson Event Center again."

Unless it already exists, or is part of the infrastructure upgrade plans, there is no mentioned about a uninterruptable power supply (UPS), generator, battery backup, or similar technology to keep the lights and other equipment running when power from APS to the event center is lost.

Report Add Reply

