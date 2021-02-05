After a 26-year delay, Payson’s coming up with a plan to make city streets, sidewalks, parks and public buildings safer for the disabled.
The town council adopted a grievance procedure during its Jan. 25 meeting for those with disabilities. The procedures include an $11 million, 40-year transition plan to install things like ramps and curb cuts for wheelchairs, bathrooms the disabled can negotiate and accessible parking lots.
Title II of the ADA requires towns with 50 or more employees to put someone on staff in charge of guaranteeing the town’s ADA compliance. The council learned Public Works Director Sheila DeSchaaf took on that role.
The town then hired the consulting firm Kimley Horn to tour the town to find issues with access to buildings, parks, the airport, hiking trails, sidewalks, and intersections.
At its Jan. 14 meeting, the council heard about the more than $11 million worth of improvements required to bring the town up to ADA compliance. It also learned failure to comply with the ADA can result in the loss of grants on top of the threat of lawsuits.
Councilor Jim Ferris balked at the cost.
“It feels to me I’ve been blindsided with costs,” he said, especially as the town struggles to pay off its part of the public service retirement system debt.
The consultant proposed chipping away at projects with an annual budgeted amount of $300,000.
For example, the consultant identified more than $154,000 worth of facilities upgrades. They suggested the council spend $22,000 each year for the next seven years to complete those specific upgrades.
For more expensive projects, the consultant suggested spending more each year and spreading those costs out over even more years. For one of the more expensive projects, the public right of way intersections, the consultant suggested spending $146,000 per year for the next 45 years.
During the Jan. 25 meeting, DeSchaaf acknowledged the $11 million price tag was like “the shot fired from a cannon” but quickly assured the council grants would provide most of the revenue for the upgrades.
DeSchaaf used the airport as an example.
Currently, the airport has a grant covering many of the improvements identified by the consultant. This grant funded work will “wipe this off of the list,” she said.
The town has shifted its request in its community block grant to fund ADA upgrades and will continue to do so.
Transportation and highway user funds will cover many of the transportation corridor issues, such as sidewalks and access to crosswalks.
“We are not alone,” she said to the council of the many funding sources available to cover the ADA upgrades.
Mayor Tom Morrissey reminded the council, “it’s the Americans with Disabilities Act, we don’t have any choice but to implement.”
The council unanimously voted to pass the resolution outlining the grievance procedure and its plan to upgrade the town to be ADA compliant.
