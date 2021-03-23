The Payson Public Library reopened last week with limited hours, but has since expanded hours.
Emily Linkey, library director, says the hours are:
Mondays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesdays — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursdays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturdays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are not yet at pre-COVID service levels, but we have stepped down from ‘Significant Risk’ to ‘Moderate Risk’ within the community, allowing us to open our doors,” Linkey said. She explained that means:
• Capacity is limited to 25%
• Social distancing is enforced
• Sanitation protocols are in effect
• One-hour limit on computer use (with the exception of homework, job seeking)
• Curbside service will remain available, 328 N. McLane Rd., in Rumsey Park
• Volunteers are welcome back if they feel comfortable, masks are still mandatory
• There is no in-person programming until such time that the meeting room is available. The expanded meeting room is not yet available for use, but should be available soon, she said.
“The staff and volunteers of the Payson Public Library are very pleased to open our doors again and begin (safely) welcoming patrons back into the library,” Linkey said.
Pine library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine continues to operate with limited access to the public, according to Ann Pendleton, library manager.
It is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. However, the library staff is at the facility from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on open days.
“We are trying to open fully, but are watching how it goes with masks and vaccines,” Pendleton said.
