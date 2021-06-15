During an informal ceremony June 5 the Payson Lions Club awarded another $8,000 to acknowledge great work being performed by different organizations, outstanding students, child artists and also a salute to our veterans and military. This was in addition to recent awards made in April.
Recipients included Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), Payson Military Honor Guard, scholarship winners, Lions Club International (LCI) Peace Poster contest local winners and additional funding for Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, and Dueker Ranch.
Thinking about where you can volunteer and make an impact? Come attend a Lions meeting at 6 p.m., the second or fourth Wednesday of each month at the Central Arizona Board of Realtors or plan to attend the Lions’ “Gone to the Dogs” event this fall. Check the website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/paysonaz/index.php, email PaysonLionsFoundation@gmail.com, or call Cris, 916-715-8199.
