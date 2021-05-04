Since 1963 the Payson Lions Club has made both financial and volunteer support contributions spaced throughout the year to people and other organizations in need.
In August 2020 the club provided three new audiometers to the Payson Unified School District to replace its 20+ year-old machines. This fall it provided funds for the Payson Warming Center. The club has conducted more than 400 eye screenings of children at local schools. Working with local optometrists it has provided over 85 eye examinations and glasses. It donated 30 toiletry kits and suitcases for children in the foster system. Club members have collected some 2,500 used eyeglasses to be recycled for developing countries.
The Payson Lions Club is currently awarding $6,000 in scholarships to students attending Eastern Arizona College.
Yet, for a large part of the year club members held back on much of the group’s funding because of all the unknowns presented with COVID-19 health concerns and issues membership has had as a direct result.
However, the fundraising efforts have continued via estate sales, the Fly Flag program and others, all of which were instrumental in allowing the club to host its first awards ceremony April 17.
This ceremony served as an opportunity for members to catch up in supporting some great, local and well deserving organizations. During the ceremony over $8,000 was provided to:
Camp Tatiyee, Dueker Ranch, Eastern Arizona College, Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence, Leaderdog, Payson Community Kids, Payson Parks & Friends of Payson Parks, Tonto Rim Search & Rescue and Vets Helping Vets.
So, Rim residents, the next time you see a Payson Lions member, stop and say hello and take the time to learn more about this great organization. Watch for one of its great estate sales, and keep an eye out for its fun Dogs Day Out event coming up this fall.
For those thinking about joining, check the website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/paysonaz/index.php; email PaysonLionsFoundation@gmail.com; or call Cris, 916-715-8199 or Bob 520-860-0737.
