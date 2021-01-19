Mary Bystricky, the Town of Payson’s prosecutor and co-founder of Gila County’s Restorative Court program along with Judge Dorothy Little, will leave the town to join the Gila County Attorney’s Office on Jan. 19.
Bystricky joined the town’s prosecutorial office in July 2015, shortly after former Town Attorney Hector Figueroa started.
“The Town of Payson was very fortunate to hire Mary at a time when the legal department had fallen behind when Tim Wright had been elected superior court judge,” said Figueroa. “I convinced her to move here from the Valley for a mediocre salary.”
At the time Figueroa hired Bystricky, she had applied for a position with the Flagstaff attorney’s office, but found it filled.
At the same time Payson still struggled to recover from the recession while areas like Phoenix boomed, Figueroa found he needed help, but said budget was so tight he had to save money where he could. So, he stood on the shoulders of another town to find Bystricky.
“I had just been hired and had to handle all town legal matters plus I had to be the prosecutor on top of that for six months… then I learned that the Flagstaff City Attorney (had hired) a prosecutor and I reached out,” he said to find out who else had applied.
Bystricky was one of two candidates. Figueroa decided Bystricky had such robust experience he needed her on the team — no matter the cost.
“The town was not out of the financial downturn and in order to make sure Mary would not go to greener pastures I even volunteered my 2% COLA to go to her salary and in a public council meeting got Council members to kick in $1,000 from their Council budgets to go towards her salary,” he said.
“We always end up where we’re supposed to be, right?” she said of Figueroa hiring her.
The two had a close relationship and Figueroa enjoyed her sense of humor.
Figueroa is “famous for giving friends my own name creation” such as Su-Su for former council member Sue Connell and Stan the Man for her husband.
“Well, I did the same for our legal team and her name will forever be ‘Mary Mary,’” he said.
As time went on, Figueroa “thought so much about her professional proficiency that I moved to raise her to the capacity of an assistant town attorney expecting she would take over when I retired,” he said.
But Figueroa’s plans for Bystricky derailed in August 2019 when Figueroa abruptly retired under the newly seated Mayor Tom Morrissey council.
The new council quickly replaced Figueroa through a contract with the Pierce Coleman Law Firm.
When budget talks rolled around in March 2020, the council flirted with the idea of eliminating the in-house legal department and Bystricky’s position but backed away because of the pandemic.
Now Bystricky will move to the Gila County Attorney’s Office.
“I’m very much looking forward to the opportunity to be working in their office,” she said.
While Payson’s prosecutor, Bystricky launched an innovative program with Municipal Judge Dorothy Little called Restorative Justice. The purpose was to offer those with repeat low-level crimes and a mental illness an option other than court fines.
The program came out of a national effort Little took part in to reform the criminal justice system after the riots in Ferguson, MO. A national investigation of that event exposed conflict of interest, fines higher than living expenses, and the police chief running the courts as impediments to justice under the Constitution.
“The separation of powers didn’t exist at all,” said Little. “People should not be disparately punished because they are poor.”
Restorative Court takes those Bystricky and Little identified as mentally ill and gives them an option to pay their court fines through an eight to 10-month program that offers counseling, medications (if needed), the completion of work in the community and requires a bi-weekly case management meeting to monitor progress. The two partnered with agencies in town that provide services, such as Community Bridges. These organizations signed on because Bystricky played a key and consistent role throughout the process.
Bystricky said she had much to be proud of, but one case made a particular impression.
A young man brought in his first paycheck to a bi-weekly meeting. His joy at his second change made an impression on Bystricky.
“He was full of confidence. He could do something for himself,” she said.
Bystricky hopes the program continues.
“I believe Restorative Court is a wonderful program that has offered many of our community members the opportunity to make different choices and build the life they want. My hope is that it or a similar program will continue well into the future.
Yet, since Bystricky played such a key role in Restorative Court, its fate remains to be seen.
“The Town of Payson’s loss is Gila County’s gain,” said Figueroa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!