Michael Chittick showed his modified LeMans Blue 2006 Corvette Z06 at the May 12-15 Gambler’s Classic Corvette Show in Laughlin, Nev. The LeMans Blue 206 Corvette Z06 and Chittick were awarded the second Harley J. Earl Best of Show Award Saturday, May 14. The only other recipient is Richard Petty.
Contributed photo
Michael Chittick with the second Harley J. Earl Best of Show Award. The only other recipient of the award was Richard Petty of NASCAR fame.
Longtime Payson residents Michael and Kim Chittick attended the Gambler’s Classic Corvette Show in Laughlin, Nev., May 12-15, where Michael was awarded the second Harley J. Earl Best of Show Award for their modified LeMans Blue 2006 Corvette Z06.
Harley Earl, the grandson of the first Harley J. Earl, who designed the first Corvette, said, “I know. I talked to him, and know that he knows his car. Anybody can write a check or hand over a credit card, but Mike has put the time, effort and knowledge in. That is why he got this award.”
The Earl family — the descendants of Harley J. Earl, who was the general manager and chief executive officer of Chevrolet, as well as the designer of the original Corvette way back in the early ’50s — had decided that they wanted to create a Harley J. Earl Best of Show Award. This award has only been presented to one recipient, Richard Petty of NASCAR fame.
This award is for excellence in mechanics, engine build, and overall appearance, as well as knowledgeability of the owner of their vehicle.
The Chitticks attended with other members of the Southwest-based Corvette Club, Arizona Vette Runners.
“These car shows are no longer your dad’s car show, consisting of a long day sitting on hot asphalt listening to oldies, while hundreds of people wander the grounds ogling the beautiful cars,” Kim said. “Instead, now, many clubs sponsoring car shows are making long weekend events out of them. These events typically include a meet and greet, a banquet with entertainment, a short car show of a few hours, and culminate with an awards ceremony.”
She said the Gambler’s Classic is the new type of car show. Friday evening there was a banquet with the guest speaker Harley Earl, the grandson of the first Harley J. Earl.
The Gambler’s Classic was well attended and included at least one Corvette from each class from C1 through C8, she said. Most of the classes had many examples of their design. There were approximately 200 Corvettes on show in the parking lot of Riverside Hotel and Casino in Laughlin.
“This was truly a once in a lifetime award,” the Chitticks said.
