On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League awarded two scholarships to Payson High School graduates Megan Ryden and Kajal Daya.
Ryden is headed to Northern Arizona University and Daya, Arizona State University.
The Payson Marines recently started a community and regional scholarship program to assist with higher education costs.
Detachment Scholarship Committee members Pete Carpenter, David Barry and David Rogers awarded the recent grants.
This endeavor by the Marines is the latest in a variety of community-oriented activities in Rim Country.
“This is what our country is all about and this is how we can begin to make that difference that counts,” said Bill Sahno, retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel. “Hat’s off to all that made it happen.”
