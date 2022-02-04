Incumbent Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey pulled papers to seek a third term as mayor on Jan. 18.
Besides Morrissey, three other Payson residents have signed statements of intent to run in the Aug. 2 council race.
Jeremy Ruff and Douglas Laird will run for mayor. Dominic DeOcampo will seek a seat on the council.
Already a voting block has formed. Laird has joined with currently seated council member Jim Ferris and candidate Stephen Otto to run as a team. He announced the move during the Feb. 1 KMOG Radio Forum Show.
“We have three like-minded people with common goals,” he said.
He explained the three have brainstormed a whole plan for the town to get it back on track.
Payson’s mayor is elected every two years. Council members serve four-year terms.
In addition to Morrissey, Ruff and Laird, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Payson resident Karla Townsend have filed papers to run for mayor. Michael Heather has yet to decide if he is running for council or mayor.
The following residents have signed statements of intent to run for a Payson council seat: Darlene Younker, Otto, Tina McAllister-Smith, Ralph Townsend, DeOcampo, Ferris and Heather.
Candidates have until March 4 to sign a statement of intent and pick up a candidate packet. Candidates then have until April 4 to gather signatures and complete all requirements to qualify for the ballot.
In the Aug. 2 election, there will be three council seats and the mayor’s office up for election.
For more information on running for office, call the Payson Town Hall at 928-474-5242.
Star Valley will also hold an election in August. The mayor’s seat and four council seats are up, including Andy McKinney, Ray Armington, Sharon Rappaport and Belle McDaniel’s seat.
