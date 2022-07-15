What would be the fate of the splash pad project if there’s a new mayor in town next year?
The audience at the June 20 Payson mayor’s debate at the Church of the Nazarene wondered just that when they asked the four mayoral candidates what they thought about the project and how they would move forward to complete it.
Candidates Jeremy Ruff and Chris Higgins said they would prioritize building a pool instead of a splash pad, while incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey continued to advocate for the project, which he helped start when he was first elected in 2018. Candidate Doug Laird discussed rebuilding the now closed Taylor Pool or building a new outdoor pool.
The splash pad project has bounced around as an item for the council for the past four years. The council has discussed it 26 times, but other than demolishing a building at Green Valley Park, the public has seen little to get excited about.
Currently, Christine Smith, Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director, has taken over the project that languishes as it waits for funding approval from the federal government. The town has the matching funds, three potential locations and an archaeological survey in progress.
Ruff isn’t so sure that’s the project to focus on.
“I’ve talked about this with my kids a lot because my kids love splash pads, but until we have an operating pool, I’m going to put aside a slash pad,” he said.
He believes a community pool serves the entire community.
“Hopefully one that is covered for our swim team,” Ruff said.
Higgins said he’s always supported a pool over a splash pad.
“I remember in 2019 and 2020 on council when this was discussed, and I remember being unfortunately in the minority when it came time to either allocate funds and work towards a pool rather than work towards a splash pad,” he said. “I still feel like a pool is a higher priority and need in the community. I’ve felt that the entire time on council.”
He said Payson has grappled with the question of what to do about a year-round indoor pool for years.
“There have been prior councils when the YMCA tried to come to town. The residents voted it down, when it had the support of the council and town,” said Higgins. “I’ve talked to people recently that they felt it was a bad reason for the town to have a Y. I still don’t understand why.”
He suggested the community open itself to exploring other private-public partnerships.
“It is a great way for the town to get a rec center without putting the burden on the taxpayers,” he said.
“We’ve got to look at the different business models and expenses, as Chris said. One option we have is we don’t build a pool. The other option is we build an open air pool that we can only use for the 10 weeks out of the year and it costs the town over $100,000 to maintain — and then create a debt, cause we’re going to have to pay for it — a bonded debt,” said Morrissey.
He discussed the controversy surrounding the proposed public-private partnership between Payson and the MHA Foundation to build a community center and indoor aquatic facility.
“Now some people see it as a downside that we have a 49-year lease and people say, ‘What’s Kenny Evans going to get out of this?’” said Morrissey. “If it didn’t have Kenny Evans’ name attached to it, would it be better received? ... We have to stop knocking down things that could be good for the community.”
Which includes the splash pad.
“I supported it from the get-go,” he said. “It is a wet playground. We have half the expense paid for by a grant.”
He challenged the crowd to think of the young families who need something more than a dry playground when they could “cavort and tumble” at the splash pad in Green Valley Park.
Laird agrees the splash pad will be great for young parents and grandparents to entertain their little ones, but he lamented losing Taylor Pool. He believes from his interactions with pool contractors on the campaign trail and speaking with Cottonwood’s parks director that building an outdoor pool is the best option.
“(The Cottonwood parks director) made a negative comment about the indoor pool,” said Laird. If you build an indoor pool, you’re going to recover 62 cents of every dollar they put in it.”
The Cottonwood parks director suggested if the town wants to get more than 10 weeks of use out of an outdoor pool, put a cover on it.
But he knows that will cost more than fixing up Taylor Pool after consulting with a former pool contractor from California.
“I said, ‘How much would it cost to fix that pool and make it ADA compliant?’ He said $250,000 max to make it ADA compliant and reopen it,” said Laird. “Why did we ever tear it down if it cost $250,000 to fix Taylor Pool? What we heard recently was $500,000 to tear it down.”
Laird suggested putting the splash pad next to Taylor Pool would be a great idea. That can’t be done because of the grant for the splash pad. If the town moves the splash pad from Green Valley Park, it loses $250,000 in grant funds.
