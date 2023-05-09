Amaris Tapia, her parents and fiance with her $35k check
Buy Now

On April 27, Amaris Tapia a University of Rural Health Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (Payson program) graduate received a $35,000 scholarship from the Arizona Lottery for her commitment to serving families who struggle to find healthcare.

 University of Arizona

Amaris Tapia has continued to impress even after completing her six-month rural health clerkship in Payson.

On April 27, the Rural Health Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship graduate received a $35,000 scholarship from the Arizona Lottery for her commitment to serving families who struggle to find healthcare.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.