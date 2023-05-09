On April 27, Amaris Tapia a University of Rural Health Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (Payson program) graduate received a $35,000 scholarship from the Arizona Lottery for her commitment to serving families who struggle to find healthcare.
Amaris Tapis in 2022, while at the Rural Health Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship program in Payson. The Arizona Lottery just honored her with a $35,000 scholarship for her commitment to serving patients who struggle to gain access to healthcare.
Amaris Tapia has continued to impress even after completing her six-month rural health clerkship in Payson.
On April 27, the Rural Health Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship graduate received a $35,000 scholarship from the Arizona Lottery for her commitment to serving families who struggle to find healthcare.
“It was a delight to work with Miss Tapia and watch her grow,” said Kenny Evans, the president of the MHA Foundation, a partner in the U of A rural health program. “The love she developed for Payson and for providing medical care in rural Arizona will inspire generations to come.”
Exactly why the Arizona Lottery’s Gives Back program granted Tapia the $35,000 scholarship.
“It is clear that Amaris understands the value of giving back to her community,” said Alec Esteban Thompson, the executive director of the Arizona Lottery. “We are proud that the Arizona Lottery can support individuals like Amaris.”
The grant will help defray the costs of medical school. It’s estimated U.S. medical students graduate with an average of $200,000 in student loan debt.
Tapia, a first-generation college graduate, discovered her love of medicine at an early age.
“I thought it was so cool that my pediatrician could hear my heart and lungs using her stethoscope,” she said in a March 16 interview for a story in the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix publication.
In high school and throughout her college career, Tapia continued to learn about the human body when she volunteered in hospice and then worked at a clinic for the underserved.
She studied science at the U of A, receiving her bachelor’s in neuroscience and cognitive science, with an emphasis in development and aging.
While in Payson during her six-month LIC clerkship in 2022, Tapia worked with Dr. Judith Hunt, a local physician and one of the founders of the Christian Clinic.
Unlike other third-year students in urban programs, Tapia and her fellow U of A rural health students often follow patients through the course of an illness, not just one visit.
“Traditional medical student classes are set up so they’re only studying one subject for four to six weeks,” said Hunt in a U of A article, “In the LIC it’s competency and continuity based, so a student could be in the emergency department treating a patient with a gallbladder issue, accompany them into surgery and follow up with them after the surgery.”
After completing her LIC clerkship, Tapia pursued pediatrics.
“I’m excited to combine my interests in primary care, rural health and Christian ministry to serve my community one day as a pediatrician,” she said. “My time in Payson deepened my desire to serve families that face barriers to medical care, and I envision caring for underserved communities throughout my career.”
Evans believes she will do well.
“Her work ethic and attention to detail will make her a great doctor,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!