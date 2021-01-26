Now that the Payson Town Council has passed a Firewise code — it’s time to clear up the tangles of brush and thickets of trees that could set the town on fire if a nearby megafire pours a rain of embers down on Payson.
But there’s a problem.
Not enough manpower.
The town recently had to hire outside help to clear up a centrally located property. This chunk of land would have provided a gateway for flames to march up from Phoenix Street over Highway 260, then up into Alpine Heights and the rest of town.
“This area is a very vulnerable area for us with its high concentration of heavy vegetation,” said Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels management officer.
Money wasn’t the issue. McCully had a state grant to cover costs.
He had the will to get it done — it was clear from satellite maps the property could fuel or freeze a fire.
McCully just couldn’t find enough staff to do the job. So, he reached out to Flagstaff to see if its fuels mitigation crew could help.
“(They) came down and did the 10 acres of work in five days!” said McCully.
Payson paid Flagstaff to clear the land. If Payson had a crew, it would increase the speed of Firewising properties. Studies show that weeds, brush and trees too close to houses can carry the flames from a single house through a neighborhood. The close approach of a big fire can shower the town with embers, setting many houses on fire at once and overwhelming firefighters. Firewising homes prevents the ember storms from setting homes on fire — and even if a fire starts, Firewising prevents the flames from spreading to neighboring houses.
“Ultimately, I think a town crew is the only way we will be able to keep up with the grant work,” said McCully.
Currently, the town has a $220,000 grant waiting in the bank to pay to clear properties in the Alpine Heights area. But if that work isn’t paid for in a certain amount of time, Payson loses the grant.
However, creating a crew dedicated to fuels management will take political will.
Will the community support a crew — as Flagstaff has since 1996?
How Flagstaff created
its fuels mitigation crewPaul Summerfelt, former manager of the Flagstaff fuels mitigation crew, explained the origins of the program in an online interview posted by Northern Arizona University.
The Flagstaff Fire Department has a trained wildland fire crew that undertakes brush clearing projects for the town.
“It started as a result of the serious fire season that was occurring in and around the community that year (1996),” he said.
A new fire chief had started around then and recognized the benefits of fuel management — a visionary view at the time.
Summerfelt had a favorite story of the chief and how far fuels management has come.
“(The new chief) asked some people in the fire department ... to please tell him about the fuel management program (and) what was the fuel management program. And they quickly responded that he didn’t need to worry, because they used little diesel in their trucks,” said Summerfelt.
It’s been a slow journey for fire departments and communities to embrace Firewise. The strategy with forests has been to stomp out fires immediately since the founding of the Forest Service in the early 1900s. The first mega fires that killed hundreds in the early 1900s reinforced the idea of immediate suppression.
That policy directly led to overgrown forests prone to crown fires.
Forest managers have since learned that in the ponderosa pine forests, frequent, low-intensity fires play a key role in maintaining forest health and preventing far more damaging crown fires. However, a century of focusing single-mindedly on fire suppression has created millions of acres of overgrown forests, so loaded with fuels that they foster megafires — like the one that destroyed Paradise, Calif. and killed more than 80 people.
At the same time, construction in the wildland-urban interface has increased exponentially, dramatically increasing the damage a crown fire can do to poorly prepared forested communities.
Toss in increasing droughts and this parched mix has resulted in millions of acres burned, the loss of structures and worse, lives. In 2020 alone, wildfires along the West Coast burned 7 million acres, consumed 10,000 homes and killed dozens of people.
How Firewise and
Flagstaff’s program worksFirewise and fuels mitigation play a key role in protecting those homes and buildings in the interface.
Research done in the 1980s illustrated how clearing everything at least five feet away from the house perimeter, removing ladder fuels under trees and trimming tree branches within six feet off the ground significantly improves the odds that structures will survive a wildfire.
Flagstaff led the way in reacting to then-new research. In his 1997 interview, Summerfelt described the “gut-wrenching experience” the community went through as they watched an acre first get thinned, then burned.
“People have to become comfortable with what is the change,” said Summerfelt.
McCully met Summerfelt when he worked on the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, a visionary but slow-moving effort to use thinning and prescribed burns to restore forest health and reduce fire danger on some 6 million acres of northern Arizona ponderosa and mixed pine forests.
“Chief Summerfelt was one of my first contacts,” said McCully. “He was graciously a mentor and inspiration to me.”
Through Summerfelt, McCully learned the ins and outs of Flagstaff’s program. The Flagstaff approach proved “a great example of what can and should be done to address wildfire issues in northern Arizona.”
Flagstaff also took a crucial step by adopting a wildland-urban interface building code (WUI), which further protects neighborhoods by requiring builders to fire-harden their structures through design and materials changes. Those ember storms are far less likely to actually set a building on fire if built to WUI standards. The Payson Fire Department is currently preparing a WUI code for Payson based on existing codes in Flagstaff and Payson, although previous Payson councils have in the past rejected proposed WUI codes.
When Payson’s preferred bidder on the recent grant-funded thinning project backed out, McCully turned to Flagstaff — knowing the Flagstaff crew had the experience to jump on the job before the town lost the grant.
Power of partnerships
to FirewiseThe efficient partnership between Payson, the state, Flagstaff and the property owner showed the massive job of Firewising requires partnerships.
The state paid 90% of the costs to remove the fuels through the Wildfire Hazardous Fuels grant. The property owner pays the last 10%. McCully can help residents apply for this grant, as he did with the Alpine Heights area.
Flagstaff provided the help and the strategy to clear the property, which proved new to McCully.
“With a crew of only eight, they thinned 10 acres of heavy vegetation (which you could not walk through) in about five days,” he said. “They did a lot of mechanical mitigation prior to doing low intensity ground fire to finish it off. (It was) one of the great things I observed with the Flagstaff program.”
So pleased was the property owner, the manager paid a contractor to remove the biomass and send it to the Cholla Power Plant near Joseph City.
“We were going to have to burn the piles on site to meet the budget of the grant otherwise,” said McCully. “I think it is a great example of fuel mitigation and forest restoration in our transitional habitat.”
The effort has spurred Payson Fire Chief David Staub and Town Manager Troy Smith to start discussions about a town fuels crew.
McCully called the whole experience, “an example of northern Arizona working together to solve a problem we all face.”
