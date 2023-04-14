Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Conducts SWATT Off the Coast of Virginia
Capt. Brain Hamel, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) presents PR3 Bainoriayala as a Core Value Champion, Apr. 4, 2023. Iwo Jima is at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, Norfolk, Virginia, for a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark O. Klimenko)

 Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark O. Klimenko

NORFOLK, Va. — Petty Officer 3rd Class Rudy Bainoriayala, a native of Payson, received an award while serving aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 6.

USS Iwo Jima’s leadership recognizes sailors monthly for demonstrating superior dedication to the ship’s core values of learning, improvement, wellness, ownership and safety.

