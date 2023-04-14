Capt. Brain Hamel, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) presents PR3 Bainoriayala as a Core Value Champion, Apr. 4, 2023. Iwo Jima is at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, Norfolk, Virginia, for a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark O. Klimenko)
NORFOLK, Va. — Petty Officer 3rd Class Rudy Bainoriayala, a native of Payson, received an award while serving aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 6.
USS Iwo Jima’s leadership recognizes sailors monthly for demonstrating superior dedication to the ship’s core values of learning, improvement, wellness, ownership and safety.
Bainoriayala was recognized for exemplifying the core value of safety.
“It’s a good feeling knowing my hard work is being recognized,” said Bainoriayala. “It motivates me to keep working hard.”
Bainoriayala graduated from Payson High School in 2021 and has served in the Navy for one year. Today, Bainoriayala serves as an aircrew survival equipmentman responsible for keeping parachutes, life rafts, personal flight gear and other aviation survival gear in proper working condition.
Amphibious assault ships, such as USS Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Readiness Group / Expeditionary Strike Group.
The Amphibious Readiness Groups provide the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement by helicopter in addition to movement by landing craft.
USS Iwo Jima has supported major humanitarian-assistance and combat operations in which the United States has been involved.
USS Iwo Jima is named for the battle of Iwo Jima fought in 1945, in which three divisions of U.S. Marines took control of a tiny island from more than 20,000 enemy defenders.
The ship’s motto is a quote from Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz: “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
