Lakeview proposed site plan
The proposed plan to build high end, adult only duplexes, triplexes and condominiums on Lakeview Drive failed to obtain the zoning it needed to proceed. Payson councils vote against increased density despite the town’s crushing need for more housing.

 By Michele Nelson/Roundup Staff Reporter

The Payson council voted down the latest effort to provide high-density housing in a town facing a housing affordability crisis.

The council April 26 rejected a request to change the zoning and allow a high-density project on Lakeview Drive, even though it was designed for wealthy second-home owners rather than provide workforce housing.

MikeW
Mike White

A very key point was missed in this article. This area is high-end, with home prices often over $800,000. Folding in small homes and condos on tiny lots is not a fit here. There are other areas in and around town that are closer to existing higher-density and smaller-lot housing. If someone invested in buildable property in or very near higher-end housing, he/she should expect to develop comparable homes there. Developers who want to build high-density housing should buy land near such existing areas.

Bruce W
Bruce W Heffner

Kindly take your high density housing to the Rim Club, Chaparral Pines or any of the other gated communities and see how far you get. For once I'm with the council!

