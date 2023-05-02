The proposed plan to build high end, adult only duplexes, triplexes and condominiums on Lakeview Drive failed to obtain the zoning it needed to proceed. Payson councils vote against increased density despite the town’s crushing need for more housing.
The Payson council voted down the latest effort to provide high-density housing in a town facing a housing affordability crisis.
The council April 26 rejected a request to change the zoning and allow a high-density project on Lakeview Drive, even though it was designed for wealthy second-home owners rather than provide workforce housing.
Payson has a serious housing problem. Teachers don’t take contracts and the hospital loses staff because of the cost and lack of housing. Even Town Manager Troy Smith struggled to find a place to live. The average Payson salaries are no longer enough to buy the average Payson home, according to studies of housing affordability.
However, the Payson council has consistently opposed zone changes for higher density housing — even if the general plan would allow the requested density.
But residents turned out to complain the project could increase traffic and crime and not fit into the existing neighborhood on Lakeview Drive.
“You are going to have an area with high density and there is not a place for me to park on the streets,” said Charles Collie.
He worried about kids darting out into the busy street and getting hit.
Guy Neperly complained that the owner “waited until the area has been developed and now asks for a zoning change.” Currently, the area has single-family homes on large lots.
Vicki Peil told the council this high-density project “is simply not right.”
“I have worked since I was 14-years old for my home. Now I am looking… it may depreciate with a multi-family unit going in nearby.”
The land owner, Ray Downs, tried to save his project by apologizing for his “terrible job presenting this.”
His plan called for building 32 duplex, triplex and condominiums on a few acres on Lakeview Drive near Green Valley Park.
He explained his plans to build “upscale” units for an “adult community.”
“They don’t have children,” he said.
He also planned to have walls and a gate.
“There will be private roads in the development,” he said.
He envisioned wealthy second homeowners “many will not be full-time residents.”
But Downs knew he had struggles when the Planning and Zoning Commission voted against the project and neighbors came out in droves for the first hearing on April 12.
He still had hope on April 26.
“I do have support for the zoning request, the silent majority,” he said.
He mentioned the land plan for the town recognizes Payson needs higher density housing and the staff approved of his application, since it complies with the general plan.
“No matter the outcome, this isn’t a win-win situation,” said Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian.
She agreed with the concerns about traffic and safety.
Councilor Joel Mona said he read all the correspondence and discussion about Down’s proposal. He had also worked on the last general plan steering committee and understands how the land can be used in Payson, but “I still want to talk to the attorney about it.”
Mayor Chris Higgins wrapped up the discussion, acknowledging the council needs to listen to both the Planning and Zoning Commission and its staff.
“These are tough decisions. We want what’s best for the community,” he said. “We need more housing in Payson. We desperately need more housing. There is going to be more-higher density housing in Payson (since) there is only so much land.”
But he hoped “this land and site can be developed (and) come back in a way that the council would recommend or approve.”
A very key point was missed in this article. This area is high-end, with home prices often over $800,000. Folding in small homes and condos on tiny lots is not a fit here. There are other areas in and around town that are closer to existing higher-density and smaller-lot housing. If someone invested in buildable property in or very near higher-end housing, he/she should expect to develop comparable homes there. Developers who want to build high-density housing should buy land near such existing areas.
Kindly take your high density housing to the Rim Club, Chaparral Pines or any of the other gated communities and see how far you get. For once I'm with the council!
