Payson’s new policy of giving the public a peek at the checks it writes has captured the interest of some citizens — who have peppered council members with questions about the inner workings of the town.
Turns out, citizens and council members alike learned something from the new policy, including why the town’s paying child support, how $20 worth of tape turns into checks totaling $800 and other mysteries of public finance.
The flow of at least a little of the money sloshing through the town’s $19 million general fund budget prompted a discussion on Oct. 8 after Councilor Steve Smith asked town staff to explain some of the checks listed.
The new policy stemmed from an August controversy about a $57,000 check written to pay court costs in a lawsuit the town settled. Until that point, the council routinely approved long lists of checks on the consent agenda, bundled up with other issues on a single vote. The agenda packet contained no details on the individual checks.
After discussing the $57,000 check, the council decided to put the check register on the consent agenda, complete with individual check amounts and payees.
This allows council members — and the public — to get a look at the check details before the block vote. The Town of Star Valley adopted a similar practice years ago.
After examining the register, one constituent contacted Smith to clarify why the town paid so much for supplies, legal fees and child support.
Smith took the question to town staff and learned the town water department pays the law firm of Fennemore Craig P.C. to prepare water agreements, “because of their expertise.”
Moreover, the payment for “garnishment and child support” stemmed from a routine court order requiring the town to deduct court-ordered child support from an employee’s check and send it to their ex-spouse.
A check to Legal Zoom stemmed from the town’s offer to employees of a reduced rate for an online legal service.
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained employees could get a discount for the online legal service, with the town deducting the reduced fees from each employee’s paycheck. The town then paid a lump sum to Legal Zoom for the employees who took advantage of the discount, she said.
DeSchaaf also explained a check for hundreds of dollars for supplies.
Turns out, a store clerk mistakenly rang up a $20.30 order for flagging tape and string line for more like $800 — 40 times what was ordered. The company refunded the town with the difference.
“The total purchase was about $20.30,” she said.
The last question had to do with fire extinguishers.
Chief David Staub explained the fire department does not have the expertise, time, budget or equipment to maintain fire extinguishers — not even their own.
“The code says you have to get them serviced annually by a professional,” said Staub. “But they provide that service — they provide that service to us,” which requires a check.
The information satisfied Smith who said he wanted to “simply explain to citizens as if they are looking at this” what to look for.
