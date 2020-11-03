By an overwhelming majority, the Payson Town Council approved a resolution that makes Payson a Second Amendment sanctuary during its Oct. 22 meeting.
Mayor Tom Morrissey said he brought the resolution to the council because “there’s a possibility things could change through the electoral process and it could put us in a circumstance that would threaten our Second Amendment rights.”
Payson joins at least 400 municipalities in 20 states that have passed similar resolutions.
Councilor Barbara Underwood voted against the resolution because she felt it is redundant.
“We are here to uphold the Constitution,” she said of the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment.
Contract town attorney Justin Pierce agreed with Underwood when he quoted Arizona legislator Gary Farnsworth whose “argument always was, I think we’re watering down the Constitution by suggesting we need something else besides the Constitution.”
Police Chief Ron Tischer had other concerns with the resolution.
The last sentence of the resolution forbids the town “to initiate unconstitutional seizures of firearms and will not restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of the Town of Payson or aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights.”
Tischer explained sometimes it saves lives to remove guns.
“There are cases when somebody hasn’t been convicted whether it is a domestic violence or there are several other assaults that if a weapon was around, if a weapon was threatened, if a suspect has the ability to obtain a weapon to hurt the victim, we’re going to keep that weapon locked up for safekeeping until the point of a judge telling us, ‘Give it back,’” he said.
Once the judge orders the gun returned, officers do so.
Some municipalities have sought to pass similar resolutions to get ahead of the red flag law movement.
As of last year, 17 states have enacted what are red flag laws that seek to remove weapons from the hands of those who are a danger to themselves or others.
Tischer told the council the ability to remove guns from dangerous situations has “across the country been proven to save many lives (when) some of these very violent domestic violence incidents happen.”
The chief then reassured the council “every police officer is sworn to uphold the Constitution.”
Morrissey responded, “My intention is directed at a future tyrannical government,” he said.
Underwood asked why the council couldn’t pass a proclamation instead of a resolution.
Pierce didn’t see much difference between the two.
Councilor Jim Ferris settled the matter when he said, “I think a resolution carries a little more weight.”
The resolution passed 6 -1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!