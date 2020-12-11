The Payson Parks and Recreation Commission has new energy and focus with plans to upgrade the park visitors’ experience, despite one vacant commission seat.
On Dec. 2, the commission met with Courtney Spawn, director of parks, recreation and tourism, to forge ahead on a new master plan that would finally address the Taylor Pool, make sure the east side of town has a park and upgrade the amenities at Rumsey Park for tournament guests.
Spawn said they wrote the last parks master plan in 2002 and it needs updating.
“Over an 18-year period the town itself is not the same, we have other facilities, and trends in recreation and needs have changed,” she said.
The commission plays a valuable role for the parks department. Made up of community members, the commission meetings offer a safe place to think about what to do to increase the quality of the experience from Payson’s parks.
“The commission ... provides ... feedback, brainstorming, and suggestions mainly — as the ultimate decision maker is council and items do not require commission approval before going to council,” said Spawn.
The commission agreed it’s time for a new plan.
“We need to have a plan. We have to have something to go by to get parks in all areas of the town for the kids,” said commission member BJ Bollier, the father of two young children.
Commission member Benjamin McDowell wants to see the creation of a master plan that looks at the town’s recreation needs as a whole, to make sure a park serves each quadrant of the town.
The department had sought to fund a plan, but “unfortunately last year things didn’t go as planned and all things didn’t get presented in the budget as hoped,” said Spawn of the pandemic-caused shutdown.
All agreed the master plan must address Taylor Pool.
“I think the goal and starting point is do we want something that we start from scratch (or) do we want something we can modify off of what we currently have?” said Spawn.
Whatever the solution, Bollier said, “We have to address it. Right now, it is costing us money. It is always a stepchild and we never address it.”
McDowell asked if there might be a grant possible, such as the grant the town received for the splash pad, to pay for a new pool.
This led the conversation to the accommodations at Rumsey Park.
McDowell reminded the commission that Rumsey Park and all the tournaments it hosts brings in a revenue stream from more than the participants. Those guests need welcoming accommodations such as shaded seating, additional bleachers and better restrooms, plus other amenities.
“Two years ago we had a plan drawn up for a concession stand ... it disappeared. I’d like to get that back in a discussion,” he said.
Spawn would rather see an update on a master plan every five years, so she offered to see about funding in next year’s budget.
That encouraged Bollier.
“The happiest communities have thriving communities and have thriving parks and recreation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!