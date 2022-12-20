Payson Parks and Recreation has a new logo to identify and separate the department and all it does to encourage and support activity in Payson, wrote staff in the December Town Manager’s Report.
The new logo defines the department and showcases what makes it unique.
“The Parks and Recreation logo is to be used when branding material and programs (are) produced by the department, future signage located around our parks and facilities, marking trailheads and signage along the trails, branding all recreational programs produced by department, and all activities that the department manages,” wrote Christine Smith, the interim Parks and Recreation director.
The logo will now go on all its sports program literature, jerseys, and promotions. The new logo will grace all park-maintained facilities, playgrounds, stage, ramadas, restrooms, fields, courts, multi-use event center, etc.
Hiking and biking trails managed by the Parks and Recreation Department will use the logo, along with business cards, documents, staff uniforms, all event and branding material.
The department will still use the Adventure Payson logo and marketing for tourism activities. Sometimes, the two logos will be used to promote an event with co-occurring goals.
“For example, Parks and Recreation organizes the 4th of July Celebration, and henceforth should receive recognition for their hard work,” said Smith. “However, this is also a tourism driven and focused event and should also include the tourism branding of Adventure Payson.”
“The Parks and Recreation logo was developed to celebrate the department of Parks and Recreation for specific duties, as well as, other activities ran by the department,” said Smith.
