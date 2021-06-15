Garry Moore and his neighbors were puzzled at the letter they received on Town of Payson stationery that invited them to purchase insurance for their water lines running from the street to their homes.
“It just didn’t seem real,” said Moore.
The letter, sent unsigned from the town, opened by telling residents many might not know they have the responsibility to pay for any repairs to the water or sewer lines running from the street to their home. The letter went on to say these lines are subject to “changing soil conditions, ground shifting and corrosion.”
The town wrote it has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America to provide discounted insurance, quoted at around $5 per month, to cover up to $8,500 of repairs if needed.
Town Manager Troy Smith said the town only hoped to help residents.
“Many home insurance companies do not cover this area and homeowners can be frustrated when they learn this area is their responsibility,” he said.
When he learned about the program from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, they assured him other towns across Arizona have joined this partnership with great results.
“The insurance company offers discounted rates to homeowners in communities that partner with them,” said Smith.
He clarified that the town has no financial relationship with the insurance company and “simply felt it was an opportunity to provide ‘discounted rates’ and another option to the community.”
The insurance company asked residents to sign up by the end of June.
Call for more information at 844-257-8795.
