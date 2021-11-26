After a year, Star Valley has decided to continue its agreement with the Payson Police Department to provide law enforcement and animal control services.
The new contract will continue for three years, with increased fees each year, starting at $400,000 and ending at $424,000 in 2024.
Last September, Star Valley switched from using the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to signing a contract with the Payson Police Department. Payson had provided law enforcement services for Star Valley until 2010, when the Gila County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to provide both animal control and law enforcement services. The last contract with GCSO topped off at $450,000.
Last year, PPD signed a contract for $328,000, then added $11,484 for administrative and clerical costs and $3,500 for animal control services. Star Valley has a separate contract with the Humane Society of Central Arizona, as does PPD, for the shelter of animals picked up by animal control.
The Payson council had originally placed the new contract on the consent agenda, but Councilor Jim Ferris pulled it off for discussion.
“I’m always concerned. Are we charging enough for our services?” he asked Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
“We’re getting about twice as much revenue for what we are expending,” replied Tischer.
In the last year, PPD responded to 1,150 calls in Star Valley.
“Some calls take 30 seconds. Some take a couple of hours. Some take a minute on the phone,” said Tischer.
Overall, PPD reported the agreement between the towns has proven beneficial “as many people the police department deals with, both victims and suspects, live, shop and work in the area,” said staff in its report to the council.
Covering both neighboring towns has made investigations more efficient and allowed PPD to add two new officers to the force.
“As a result, there have been no delays or reduction in service to residents of Payson,” wrote staff.
The council voted to unanimously sign the new contract.
