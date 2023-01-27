Payson Police commander Josh Haines

Newly hired Payson Police Commander Josh Haines comes from Scottsdale. He has years of experience, particularly in mental health and crisis management.

 Town of Payson

The Payson Police Department has welcomed Josh Haines as its new commander.

Haines comes from Scottsdale where he last worked as patrol watch commander. While at Scottsdale, he also worked as a school resource officer, SRO unit supervisor, patrol officer, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant, according to the Jan. 12 town manager report.

