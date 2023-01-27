The Payson Police Department has welcomed Josh Haines as its new commander.
Haines comes from Scottsdale where he last worked as patrol watch commander. While at Scottsdale, he also worked as a school resource officer, SRO unit supervisor, patrol officer, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant, according to the Jan. 12 town manager report.
Haines has specialized training in mental health issues and crisis intervention.
“Josh has training in responding to mental health-related issues, being crisis intervention trained and a graduate of the FBI’s crisis negotiation school,” wrote staff.
The new Payson commander has served in other temporary assignments with the street crimes unit, gang enforcement unit, and DPS GIITEM.
“He was a member of the rapid response team and managed the department’s driving program,” wrote Payson staff.
Haines graduated from Northern Arizona University with bachelor’s degrees in psychology and political science.
He has a master’s degree in organizational leadership in criminal justice administration.
Haines launched his career from the Forest Service working in the Kaibab and Coconino Forests for eight years as a firefighter.
“In that role he worked on a type 3 engine… type 3 helicopter, worked as a fire prevention officer, and worked for one year as an engineer on a type 3 engine and one year as a captain on a type 2 water tender,” wrote staff.
Haines grew up in Williams and has been married 14 years. He and his wife Jamie have two boys. The family likes to fish, hunt, camp and read.
“The family is excited to be in Payson and they look forward to becoming a part of this community,” wrote staff.
