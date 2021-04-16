Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer has withstood plenty of Wisconsin winters and tornadoes, but nothing scared him like last year’s Bush Fire.
Tischer, who moved to Payson in 2019, said he was not prepared for the wildfires found in Arizona.
Hoping to stay one step ahead, and to prepare for the upcoming fire season, the Payson Police Department recently held an evacuation drill in a northwest Payson neighborhood.
Officers and police volunteers visited 330 homes in the area off Vista and Airport roads Friday, alerting residents to a wildfire burning in from the west. While it was only a drill, Tischer said officers treated it as if it was the real thing. Officers were not given notice the drill was happening and were called on Friday morning with the use of the county’s Everbridge notification system.
Tischer said they wanted to see how quickly they could mobilize officers and volunteers as well as test the dispatch system.
“It was a complete surprise to everyone,” he said.
Once each volunteer was paired up with an officer, they went door to door notifying residents.
Officers noted how many people were in each home, if they needed medical assistance or had pets. They asked if they would evacuate. If they said no, they tied a blue ribbon outside their home. If they said yes, a white ribbon was left, signaling to other agencies that the home was vacant.
“It went really well,” Tischer said of the drill.
During a debrief, the only issue noted was how long it took to notify everyone in the area.
Tischer said this was because residents wanted to speak with officers about other issues since they knew it was only a drill. At one home, he noted, an officer spoke with a resident for 30 minutes.
“It was an added benefit, but it skewed the timeline,” he said, noting it is always good when officers get feedback from residents.
Tischer said they plan to run a similar drill every year.
This year, especially, which is predicted to be a bad fire year, Tischer said it was important to brush up on skills.
The National Weather Service hasn’t budged from the prediction that we’ll have a hot, dry spring with a dangerous fire outlook — at least until the monsoon arrives in July.
“I don’t like fire season,” he said. “When the Bush Fire happened last year, coming from Wisconsin with its snowstorms and tornadoes, nothing compared to fires. It really concerns me. Fortunately, we have firebreaks, but it only takes someone doing something stupid to set the whole town on fire.”
To sign up for Everbridge, visit Gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!