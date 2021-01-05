The Payson Police Department received the gift of two new officers for Christmas, but not because of its new contract with Star Valley.
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer said the force will need two additional officers to help with coverage of Star Valley besides Officers Carson Frahm and Lucas Barr in the future.
“Staffing levels are something we are constantly evaluating both in Payson and Star Valley,” he said. “Once we have compiled our end of the year statistics, we will be evaluating when additional officers need to be scheduled.”
So far, Payson has responded to about 300 calls for service since September, when the Payson Town Council approved the contract with Star Valley to provide police patrols.
“It’s about what we predicted,” said Tischer.
That increase in the calls might sound overwhelming, but many officers are already familiar with residents in Star Valley, said Tischer. It makes the job of finding witnesses, victims and suspects easier — an example of how Payson PD’s philosophy works.
“Community policing is a big part of Payson PD and how we operate,” said Tischer. “(It’s) about working together to solve issues and when issues arise in Star Valley, we will incorporate everything and everyone we can to solve those issues.”
So far, Payson PD does not have an officer stationed at Star Valley, but if the town has “a particular problem,” Tischer will make sure an officer gets stationed there.
For now, the department encourages new officers to familiarize themselves with the area, so “there may at times be an officer in the area,” said Tischer.
There are other advantages the chief sees to the contract with Star Valley.
“Criminals know no boundaries, so someone living in Payson may commit a crime in Star Valley or vice versa,” he said. “It makes for a more fluid investigation when we can complete the investigations by ourselves.”
But living in a sparsely populated area also means no help is rejected. Tischer appreciates Payson PD’s “good working relationship” with the sheriff’s office and the Department of Public Safety.
“We need to count on each other to provide the best service possible to the residents, businesses and people traveling through our towns,” he said.
Which comes back to the busy second day of Officer Frahm’s law enforcement career; he got to see the good, the bad and the ugly.
His first call was to inform parents of their child’s overdose death.
The next call gave him hope. Frahm was called to save Miles, a short-haired dog chained and abandoned in freezing temperatures.
Everyone in the department got to help when Frahm brought Miles back to the office to warm up. It provided a picture perfect moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!