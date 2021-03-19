Have a creative kid at home? The Payson Police Department is asking Rim Country students to help design a wrap for one of their squad cars.
“There’s a lot of kids that walk/bike to school each day,” said Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer. “We wanted to have some type of vehicle to promote pedestrian and vehicle safety.”
The winner receives a $100 gift card and the bragging rights to a Payson Police Cruiser wrapped in their design.
The design must promote bicycle and pedestrian safety as well as D.A.R.E., the drug education program.
The contest runs from April 1 to May 1. Send submissions to officers Rush and Bogato.
The department will whittle down the submissions to the top three, then turn to the community for help.
“We plan to have a poll on our Facebook page,” said Tiffany Cluff, the administrative secretary for the police department.
Tischer said Lt. Jason Hazelo came up with the idea of wrapping a car to promote safety, but a design they received from a professional “wasn’t conveying enough of the bicycle/pedestrian safety aspect,” said Tischer.
So Hazelo again came to the rescue with the idea of a contest.
“We all thought it was a great idea and thought that it would be a fantastic project for the middle and high school students in town,” said Tischer.
The schools jumped on board and sent out an email to the students with the picture of the Dodge Charger patrol car the police department will wrap.
Contest entries may be hand drawn or computer generated. The whole car or part of the car may be decorated — it’s up to the artist.
“They have a blank canvas to work with,” said Tischer. “There’s a lot of great things and sights in Payson the students have to work with ... school colors, rodeos, the Rim, mountains, mountain biking and hiking to name a few.”
He is a tad anxious about the judging.
“I’m anticipating it’s going to be a very difficult decision when we try to narrow it down to a few finalists,” he said. “(But) we think this will be a great way to get more students engaged in a positive way with the police department.”
The entire project won’t cost the department a dime as the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provided a $3,000 grant.
