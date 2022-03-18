Police seize $450,000 worth of illegal drugs by Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Because his taillights didn’t work, Payson Police stopped 35-year-old Michael Gordon Brainard as he drove through Payson on March 14 shortly before 1 a.m.Brainard had as passengers 40-year-old April Ruth Woods and 28-year-old Rafael Antonio Roldan.All three have had previous run-ins with law enforcement, mostly in Tucson and Pima County for traffic violations and drug offenses.In fact, Brainard immediately admitted to officers he had a suspended driver’s license.Officers then noticed Brainard’s car had improper registration plates, wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer in a press release.A routine walk-around by K-9 Loki indicated there was more than people in the car.Officers ultimately seized 142 fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of methamphetamine.Tischer estimates the street value at around $450,000.The Payson Police have referred the case to the Gila County Attorney’s Office.All three face multiple charges of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale. 