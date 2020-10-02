Star Valley residents will no longer see Gila County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles in their neighborhoods after the Town of Star Valley elected to switch law enforcement agencies.
At its Sept. 23 meeting, the Payson Town Council approved a $328,000 contract to provide police services to Star Valley.
This isn’t a new deal. Payson provided law enforcement and animal control services to Star Valley 10 years ago, said Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager.
The contract is a win-win for both towns, officials say. Payson can hire up to three more officers, while Star Valley saves about $120,000. The GCSO, however, will lose more than $450,000.
The GCSO says it understands why Star Valley wanted to switch providers and supports the decision.
“First, the sheriff’s office is in no way in competition for the law enforcement contract with the police department,” said Sarah White, chief administrative officer with the GCSO. “Quite the opposite in fact; we cherish the cooperative relationship with Payson as well as all our other law enforcement partners in Gila County. We are supportive of the change and stand ready to assist the police department in any matter in which they request our help. The county and the sheriff’s office are grateful that the Star Valley council had the opportunity to choose the type of law enforcement that they envision for the town. We also feel that this benefits the citizens as they deserve the best service that the town can afford.”
This contract adds yet another service Payson provides to Star Valley. The two towns have increasingly shared services such as building inspections and plan review after the two were originally at odds.
Star Valley incorporated as its own town in early 2005 after a water war with Payson.
For the past 10 years, Star Valley has contracted with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to cover the town’s law enforcement and animal control needs. But this new contract will save Star Valley money and increase response times. GCSO deputies cover the county, a lot of miles with not enough personnel to provide services such as traffic control — a bur under Star Valley’s saddle. Since Highway 260 slices through the middle of Star Valley, it serves as the town’s main street. Most businesses line the highway, so the town imposed a 45-mile an hour limit to control traffic. But many forget to slow down after bombing along at 55 mph.
Speed cameras helped discourage speeders, but the Arizona Legislature passed a law that cameras could not be installed on state highways. Once Star Valley removed its cameras, speeding increased.
White said the GCSO and PPD practice different types of law enforcement services.
“The difference is primarily reflected in the size of the areas each are responsible for as well as the vast geographical locations of the county,” she said. “The response to a call in the city limits takes a relatively short time because the farthest away help could be is the other side of town. Responses in the county take considerably longer as it takes time to commute to places that could be on the other side of the county.”
White said the Star Valley council wanted deputies closer to town and to have deputies stationed in town. White said it was not possible.
“The sheriff’s office must place manpower in the most advantageous locations to respond anywhere in the county. Even with a contract, the sheriff’s office remains responsible to the county as a whole and we could not enter into an agreement that would commit resources to one location at the expense of the others,” she said.
“These are prime illustrations of the differences between municipal style law enforcement and rural law enforcement.
The agreement has PPD responding to calls, providing dispatch and animal control services starting Oct. 1.
The Payson council didn’t have too many questions about the agreement.
Mayor Tom Morrissey asked if PPD would provide patrol and answer calls.
“It is initially more reactionary,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer. “I think once they see the quality of service, it might move to be a little bit more proactive.”
Star Valley town manager and attorney Tim Grier said he understands Payson will provide patrol service.
Councilor Jim Ferris asked if Tischer agreed to the contract price.
“It is more of a fluid document” so when it comes up for renewal, the two towns would make sure compensation was fair,” said Tischer.
Ferris then wondered if the PPD would need more staff.
“It wouldn’t be any burden if we were to add two or three officers,” said Tischer.
Ferris questioned if Payson officers would have the jurisdiction to stop speeders on the highway between the two towns.
“They are authorized to stop anybody in the state,” said Tischer.
Vice Mayor Janell Sterner wondered why the late notice on the contract.
“Is there a reason why there’s only a week to get everything done?” she asked.
Contract town attorney Justin Pierce said that the Star Valley council had only agreed to their portion of the contract two days before the Payson council meeting.
Sterner asked if there were enough dispatchers to cover the extra load.
The PPD is just one dispatcher short, said Tischer.
The council unanimously voted to accept the terms of the contract.
Editor Alexis Bechman contributed to this story.
