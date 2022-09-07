Scammers have fleeced out more than $60,000 from local residents in recent months, according to police.
The Payson Police Department reports an increase in fraudulent schemes via telephone with a substantial amount of money lost.
“Of the reported cases where the victim lost money in the last two months, the total loss is more than $64,664,” according to a press release from the PPD.
“The most common fraudulent scheme that we are seeing is someone calling from an unknown number stating they are from a governmental agency (usually the IRS) or saying that you have won something and need to pay the taxes on the item.”
The caller will request the person to go to a local store, and while keeping them on the phone, buy gift cards.
“After you complete the purchase, they either request the gift card numbers or request a picture of the front and back of the gift card. DO NOT DO THIS.” the PPD says. “Governmental agencies will not ask you to buy Amazon, Visa, Target, Microsoft or any other gift cards for payment. This is the first sign of a scam.”
Tips to avoid being swindled:
• Do not give personal information over the phone
• Do not buy gift cards for payment for someone you do not know
• If someone contacts you saying you won and need to pay taxes on it, do not do it. The old saying “if it’s too good to be true, it usually is.”
• If you have questions about the legitimacy of a potential scam or phone call, contact the Payson Police Department at 928-474-5177. An officer would be happy to assist and review the information.
• If you are told you have a warrant and to avoid being arrested, you need to buy gift cards, call the Payson Police Department to check. This is a common scam used to induce fear.
• If it sounds like a scam, it most likely is.
The PPD is also seeing scammers requesting victims send money using a Bitcoin machine.
“With crypto currency becoming a bigger deal, the scammers are asking people to put money into the Bitcoin machine and transfer money that way. Crypto currency is very difficult, if not impossible, to track. Most of the time in these scams listed, the banks will try to work with the customer, but in most cases the money is just gone and there is no way to return it.”
Call the Payson Police Department with questions or to report a case of fraud at 928-474-5177.
