Make some popcorn and pour a soda or something stronger – this could prove quite the show.
Payson politics has heated up again, with a threatened lawsuit and a recall effort fomenting on the side burner.
Many thought Payson politics would stop boiling over with the election of Mayor Chris Higgins and Councilor Brett Flaherty plus the appointment of Councilor Joel Mona.
Not so.
A revved up citizen’s group has vowed to file a lawsuit to reverse the council’s 6-1 vote on April 12 to remove the town codes that implemented 2018’s Propositions 401 and 402.
Transparent Payson – which put the measures on the ballot in 2018 – now says it will sue the town.
Another group is trying to organize a recall effort against the whole council for recalling the propositions.
The propositions have already embroiled the town in a lawsuit with Varxity, a company that sought to partner with the town to build an ice rink, community center and playing fields in Rumsey Park several years ago. The company is now suing the town claiming breach of contract after the propositions passed and the project fell apart.
How did we get here?
It all started during the 2018 election when a group of Payson residents opposed Mayor Craig Swartwood’s proposed deal with Varxity, a Canadian group of investors who wanted to bring a private hockey school to Payson.
Varxity wanted to build the school between Walmart and Rumsey Park and add facilities to the park that students would share with the community. That would have included a community center, public pool and aquatic center, ice rink, new baseball, softball, and football fields, pickleball courts, hiking and biking trails, bathrooms and snack bar.
The residents formed Transparent Payson to oppose the deal. Jeffrey Aal signed up as its leader and remains so to this day. Best described as a political action committee, Transparent Payson is now raising money to fund a lawsuit against the Town of Payson after the council vote on April 12.
The lawsuit 401 and 402 have already started
But the town already faces a lawsuit due to the passage of 401 and 402.
Varxity launched a lawsuit against the town in 2021, claiming Payson owes it for violating the terms of a September 2017 agreement. That September agreement stated the town and Community Center Partners, a consulting group, would split the planning costs. So CCP moved forward and created the Rumsey Park Master Plan.
But the passage of 401 and 402 and the election of Tom Morrissey, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris ended any agreements between the town and CCP.
Varxity’s lawsuit maintains the town has the plan, which it “has benefited (from) and will continue to benefit” from going forward and owes them $250,000 for the plan and other costs.
The last filings for this lawsuit were on April 18, 2023.
Recall brewing
On top of the threatened and ongoing lawsuits, a group of Payson residents has gathered to launch a recall effort against the sitting council.
This isn’t new.
After Morrissey, Jannell Sterner, Tubbs-Avakian and Ferris fired town manager LaRon Garrett and tried to dismantle the Rim Country Education Alliance, a group of residents started a recall petition against the four council members.
In response, another group sought to recall the remaining council members: Higgins, Barbara Underwood and Steve Smith.
Neither effort gathered enough signatures to get on the ballot.
(1) comment
Has Varxity Sports Sued other cities for the same ? And the town already paid $125 for the plan and varxity was to pay the other $125 k ? So I wonder how strong that relationship with Varxity who I believe our current mayor and one councilwoman supported would have ended up ?? The bottom line is the 401/402 props were created so We The People could vote on these Yuuge projects That’s All . 🙏🇺🇸We may have voted yes we may have voted No but we deserve a vote on a 40 million dollar project and the council obviously doesn’t want our vote Ever this they repealed the 401/402 and We are recalling 6 of them for this action. .
