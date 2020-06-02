The Payson Public Library is reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5 and celebrating the day with a summer reading kickoff event.
Staff encourages parents to bring children to register for the summer reading incentive program, Imagine Your Story. There will also be information about the library’s virtual and take home events scheduled in June.
“Don’t be surprised to see a few story book characters walking around the library,” said David Grasse, librarian.
In keeping with the advice of the CDC, local government, and library administrators around the country, the following precautions are being taken until such time that the COVID-19 threat abates:
• There will be a volunteer or staff member at the entrance counting patrons as they enter and exit. The number of patrons in the building will be 40 (including staff and volunteers).
• Patrons will be asked to wash or sanitize their hands as they enter.
• Bandanas will be offered to anyone who does not have a face covering. Staff and volunteers will wear masks or bandanas.
• Patrons are asked to limit their time within the library. Come in, select your items for checkout, take part in the summer reading program, use a computer if you need, then proceed out of the building.
• Computer terminal stations have either a physical barrier between them or 6 feet of space. They have moved four computers to individual study rooms that can be sanitized between use.
• Computer use is limited to a single session (1 hour) per patron each day.
• Staff will sanitize every computer station and table after use when possible.
• Staff and volunteers are cleaning book jackets and media as items are returned. Books being checked in will be held for two days before being shelved.
• Patrons can check out only 10 items (5 DVDs) at a time. Families with multiple library cards may check out only 10 DVDs.
• Use of the library as a gathering space is being discouraged: seating areas are unavailable; tables and toys have been removed from the children’s room and computers and gaming stations have been removed from the teen technology room.
• There will be no on-site programs in June.
• Curbside pickup is still available.
• The library will open at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. so staff has adequate time to sanitize bathrooms, tables, public desks and other surfaces. The library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call the library at 928-474-9260 with questions.
