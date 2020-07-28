If there’s one thing residents of Payson agree on, it is street maintenance.
Even the Payson Town Council signaled it’s all out approval of street upgrades in a unanimous vote during its July 9 meeting to spend $710,000 to repair 2,030 square feet of asphalt, spread 225,500 yards of slurry and paint about 80,000 lineal feet of striping within the Payson Ranchos and Payson Pines subdivisions, with North McLane Road thrown in for good measure. (For a map of the streets, please see the Payson Roundup website.)
Work will start in August.
Ace Asphalt won the bid for the work. Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian asked if the town got the best price.
Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, said yes, explaining the town pursued prices from other companies through the Mohave Purchasing Cooperative. Mohave saves money for agencies, such as towns and school districts, by combining purchases to create an economy of scale. This allows for lower wholesale prices.
But the price didn’t bother council members as much as traffic control.
Vice Mayor Janell Sterner remembered the debacle on Main Street when cars ran over fresh slurry leaving permanent marks. Council member Barbara Underwood agreed. She and volunteers from the Senior Center offered to help with traffic control only to end up with horror stories of drivers that “almost ran over us, even with a vest on.”
DeSchaaf reassured the council the bid didn’t neglect that critical need.
“There is a large budget in there for traffic control,” she said, but for a “hard closure, we may rely on the police.”
Ace has about $30,000 set aside for traffic control to make sure the half a million dollars of slurry they lay on the roads remains pristine.
Council member Jim Ferris wondered if services such as garbage pickup would work with the slurry schedule.
Council member Steve Smith suggested Ace could start early in the morning, maybe even 4 a.m. “so there is less traffic.”
DeSchaaf assured the council all precautions would be taken to make the streets look their best.
For more information on the street project, call the Town of Payson at 928-474-5242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!